I believe it is high time the editors of the Press Herald held Sen. Susan Collins’ feet to the fire.

For years now, I’ve written and called Collins when she has voted against what I perceive to be my interests. She has not been very responsive, or more correctly, the responses have been unsatisfactory. She seems to think that senators have districts just like representatives do, and that the 1st District can safely be ignored.

Her unwillingness to rock Trump’s boat is at least partly the cause of the trouble the country is now in. Leadership is something quite different from toeing the mark, isn’t it? The newspaper should be asking Collins. Her “concern” needs to morph into alarm.

James Flint

Biddeford

