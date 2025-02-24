The Maine State Board of Education is seeking applications for its newest student member.

Applications will be accepted from students in their sophomore year through Friday, Feb. 28, for students from Maine’s First Congressional District, which includes Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, York and a part of Kennebec counties.

The Maine State Board of Education has two nonvoting student members who serve two-year terms. The student members join the board with one high school junior and one high school senior. One student is from Maine’s First Congressional District and the other is from Maine’s Second Congressional District, participating in discussions to promote interest in and support for education in Maine.

Student members of the board can provide input and insight into Maine’s education policy, gain job connections and familiarize themselves with state laws and regulations related to education.

Application materials are available on the State Board of Education’s website or mailed application materials from all First Congressional District high school principals, school counselors, and career and technical education directors.

Applications are accepted by mail to Emily Cummins at the State Board of Education address in Augusta or through email.

After applications close, a screening committee of the State Board of Education will invite the semifinalists to participate in a Zoom interview, from which three finalists will be chosen and sent to Gov. Janet Mills’ office for a final selection.

The Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs of the Maine state Legislature will interview the nominee in a public hearing and recommend the nominee to the state Senate, which confirms the appointee.

