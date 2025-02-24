Maine State Police were engaged in a standoff for about two hours outside a Penobscot County home Monday afternoon.

The agency posted an alert on Facebook around 3:30 p.m., asking people to avoid West Old Main Road in Lowell while police respond. The agency said “the situation has resolved” in an update shortly before 5:10 p.m.

State police said the incident posed no danger to the public but would not answer questions about what prompted the incident.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed police were in a standoff but declined to provide further details about the standoff Monday afternoon. She said more information would be posted on social media when it becomes available.

The department said more details would be released “soon.”

Staff Writer Daniel Kool contributed to this report.

Copy the Story Link