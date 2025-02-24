A poll conducted earlier this month shows Mainers were evenly divided over Gov. Janet Mills’ performance as governor, with 48% approving of her handling of the job and 49% disapproving.

Results of the poll by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center were released Monday, but the survey was conducted between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, before a tense public exchange between Mills and President Donald Trump on Friday that made national headlines.

Mills and Trump got into a heated exchange at the White House on Friday over his threats to cut off all federal funding to Maine because transgender athletes are allowed to compete in girls’ sports.

When Trump put her on the spot and asked if Maine would comply with his executive order against allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports, Mills replied that she is following state and federal laws. She ended the conversation by saying, “see you in court.”

The clash made the Democratic governor an instant hero among those wanting officials to stand up to Trump, but also made her a villain in the eyes of the president’s supporters.

And shortly after the argument, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would investigate Maine’s refusal to ban transgender athletes.

The poll released Monday shows Mills’ disapproval rating earlier this month had reached the highest point of her tenure as governor, according to the researchers who conducted the poll. While her disapproval rating was slightly higher than her approval rating, the poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

More than half of people who disapproved of Mills’ handling of her job cited the state budget and finances as the reason for their disapproval. Fifty-five percent cited that issue as their top concern, followed by 5% citing housing and 5% citing immigration.

Those who approved of Mills — who is halfway through her second and final term — cited abortion rights and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by her handling of the budget and finances, as their reasons for supporting her.

Three percent of respondents said they neither approve nor disapprove or were unsure how they felt about Mills’ performance.

This story will be updated.

