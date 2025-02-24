Cam Spencer recorded 25 points, six assists and four rebounds and the Memphis Hustle snapped the Maine Celtic’s eight-game winning streak with a 115-107 win on Sunday in Southaven, Mississippi.
JD Davison had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Maine, including the 1,000th assist of his career.
Hason Ward and Tristan Enaruna both had double-doubles off the bench for Maine. Ward finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Enaruna finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kameron Warrens and Jay Scrubbs each added 14 points, while Anton Watson finished with 13.
DJ Steward finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Memphis
