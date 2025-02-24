The Travis Mills Foundation will host its annual Vietnam Era Veterans Breakfast, welcoming Vietnam-era veterans to the Augusta Civic Center at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26. The free event is open to all Vietnam-era veterans and includes a complimentary breakfast for both the veteran and one guest. Tickets are required and

can be reserved online at give.classy.org/2025VVBreakfast.

According to a news release, Vietnam-era veterans hold a unique and honored place in the heart of U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills, the foundation’s founder, president, and a recalibrated veteran. In addition to breakfast, the event will include military presentations, vendor booths and more. The Travis Mills Foundation team will be in full attendance to express their gratitude and honor the sacrifices made by Vietnam-era veterans.

The event takes place during Vietnam Veterans Week in March, coinciding with National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29. The day, officially recognized in the United States, commemorates the departure of the last American combat troops from Vietnam in 1973 and serves as an annual tribute to honor the service and sacrifices of Vietnam veterans. It’s

estimated that there are more than six million Vietnam-era veterans living today; 2023 marked the 50-year anniversary of the war’s end.

“It’s an honor for the Travis Mills Foundation to recognize all who served during the Vietnam War, including those who were wounded, lost their lives, or who never came home,” said Mills in the news release.

“Most of us know a Vietnam-era veteran,” wrote Heather Labbe, executive director of the Travis Mills Foundation, in an email. “It’s vital that we take this opportunity to recognize their service during a challenging period in our nation’s history. Let’s ensure that every Vietnam-era veteran we know feels welcomed and celebrated at this meaningful event.”

For more information, contact Molly Lovell-Keely, communications and marketing manager at molly@travismillsfoundation.org or 207-632-7475.

The Travis Mills Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports post-9/11 veterans who have experienced life-changing injuries during their service to the nation. Through its Veterans Retreat, located in the Belgrade Lakes Region, the foundation provides recalibrated veterans and their families with barrier-free, all-expenses-paid experiences. The programs help participants overcome physical and emotional challenges, strengthen family bonds, and find rest and relaxation.

The foundation also offers Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Helping Heroes), a program for combat veterans and first responders that fosters post-traumatic growth and resilience.

For more information about the foundation and its programs, visit www.travismillsfoundation.org.

