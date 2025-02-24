The Apprenticeshop in Rockland is hosting an open house featuring the Carney 8′ Pram from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the shop, 655 Main St.

Designed by shop Director Kevin Carney, these sturdy lapstrake sail-and-row boats are built by junior apprentices throughout the academic year and used in The Apprenticeshop’s summer and fall sailing programs. Since 2023, the shop has launched a couple of these prams each year, working toward a full fleet of traditionally built boats — crafted and maintained in-house.

Meet the builders, see the prams up close and learn more about the project at the open house. Light refreshments will be served.

This event is sponsored by Olive Rose Chocolates, owned by Leigh, a graduate of the 12-week apprenticeship program.

