While there’s still a little unfinished business to attend to, it’s safe to say the winter sports championships contested over the past couple of weeks were very kind to Forecaster Country athletes.

Swimming

Falmouth’s boys swim team made history at the Class A state meet, capturing the crown for the first time since 1984. The Navigators tallied 244 points and held off runner-up Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland Lewiston (226.5). Malcolm Sprague was first in the 50 free (22.49) and came in second in the 100 backstroke (54.99). Carter VerLee took the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 47.44 seconds and was runner-up in the 100 free (49.11). Logan McVeigh took home the diving title with a score of 391.30 points. Sean Lowery finished seventh in the 100 free (54.42).

Falmouth’s 400 freestyle relay team (Lowery, Ben Zaslavsky, VerLee and Sprague) was first in 3:29.26. The Navigators’ 200 free relay squad (Lowery, Veranda Nguyen, VerLee and Sprague) was runner-up to Mt. Ararat/Brunswick in 1:34.31.

“It’s 40-something odd years and I’m really happy that this team could finally bring it back,” said Sprague. “A lot of teamwork from our team.”

In the Class A girls’ meet, Deering/Portland finished with 285 points. Falmouth was runner-up with 256. The Navigators were led by Jillian James, who won yet another diving title, this time breaking her existing record with 541.10 points. Kate Gorsuch was runner-up in the 50 free (25.28) and second in the 100 free (55.94). Vanessa Napolitano placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.77). Sofia Pride finished fifth in the 50 free (26.17) and was seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.78). Calla Hehmeyer came in sixth in the 100 free (58.47). Emily Chace was eighth in the 100 fly (1:09.17).

Falmouth’s 200 free relay team (Gorsuch, Hehmeyer, Chace and Pride) was first in 1:45.32. The 400 free relay squad (Gorsuch, Hehmeyer, Napolitano and Chace) was runner-up to Mt. Ararat/Brunswick in 3:51.9. The Navigators’ 200 medley relay team (Napolitano, Pride, Lia Stultz and Jordan Green) placed seventh (2:03.76).

In the Class B girls meet, won by Camden Hills with a whopping 437 points, Greely (144) came in fourth. Violet Pike was sixth in the 500 free (5:54.79). Jordan Young finished sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.63) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:22.4). The Rangers’ 400 free relay team (Young, Maddie Lowery, Maya Tracey and Pike) finished sixth (4:08.17). Greely’s 200 medley relay squad (Young, Pike, Lowery and Samantha Lewis) came in seventh (2:04.34).

Yarmouth (132) was seventh. Charlotte Lachance was fifth in the 50 free (26.11) and seventh in the 100 free (58.13). Sierra Hunt placed eighth in the 50 free (26.48). The Clippers’ 400 free relay team (Lachance, Olive Maynard, Aaliyah Miller and Hunt) was fourth (4:04.33). Yarmouth’s 200 free relay team (Lachance, Maynard, Miller and Hunt) came in fifth (1:47.25).

Freeport (42) tied Belfast for 13th. The Falcons’ 200 free relay team (Jeanne Looten-Caceres, Maddie Kryzak, Annie Shilkin and Lila Abbott) wound up seventh (1:54.23).

The Class B boys title was won by Morse with 424.5 points. Greely (299.5) was runner-up. Isaac Barr tied Cape Elizabeth’s Graham Plourde for first place in the 100 breaststroke (59.05) and finished sixth in the 200 IM (2:05.33). Reid Petrie was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (54.44) and came in fifth in the 200 IM (2:03.83). Asa Giffune finished third in the 200 free (1:52.79) and fourth in the 500 free (5:09.52). Alex Wall came in third in the 100 backstroke (58.32) and placed sixth in the 100 free (51.84). Ocatvio Parra-Franco was seventh in the 100 butterfly (58.02).

The Rangers’ 200 free relay team (Mason Rodgers, Barr, Petrie and Giffune) was runner-up to Morse in 1:34.72. Greely’s 200 medley relay squad (Wall, Barr, Petrie and Rodgers) came in fourth (1:41.72). The Rangers’ 400 free relay team (Petrie, Wesley Crossman, Wall and Giffune) placed fourth in 3:29.13.

Yarmouth (129) finished seventh. Matt Dressel was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.27). Henry Keepes placed eighth in the 50 free (23.95). The Clippers’ 200 free relay squad (Dressel, John Webber, Keepes and Adam Strobel) finished fourth (1:37.49). Yarmouth’s 400 free relay team (Dressel, Jude Landry, Keepes and Strobel) came in fifth (3:41.78). The Clippers’ 200 medley relay squad (Landry, Olivier Garcia De Reynal, Webber and Antonio Velazquez) wound up eighth (1:56.11).

Freeport (40) placed 12th.

Indoor track

Greely’s indoor track teams swept the Class B state titles for the first time since 2018.

The boys repeated and won their seventh title since 1992, tallying 91 points, lapping the field with ease (York was a distant second with 38 points).

Owen Partridge won the 400 (51.99 seconds). Sam Anania captured the pole vault (13 feet, 6 inches). Alexander Mendoza was runner-up in the high jump (6-2) and placed fourth in the long jump (20-0). Bez Mendelsohn came in third in the 400 (53.25). William Coull was third in the 800 (2 minutes, 4.85 seconds) and also placed third in the mile (4:37.53). Tait Harvey (who also stole headlines on skis last week) finished fourth in the 800 (2:05.08). Liam Magoon placed fourth in the pole vault (12-0). Owen Cooper was sixth in the mile (4:51.06) and eighth in the two-mile (10:58.93). Cade Potts came in seventh in the two-mile (10:52.51). Camden Wengler was seventh in the pole vault (11-6). Nathan Kim finished eighth in the pole vault (11-0). Jackson Walton came in eighth in the long jump (19-5.5).

The Rangers’ 4×200 relay team (Walton, Holden Pierce, Anania and Mendelsohn) came in first (1:35.89), as did their 4×800 relay squad (Mendelsohn, Connor Skillin, Potts and Partridge, 8:25.28).

“For the boys, well, we’ve had all year Sam Anania in the pole vault right around 14 feet, and Owen Partridge (as the favorite) in the 400,” longtime Greely coach David Dowling said. “We’ve got distance runners, William Coull, Tait Harvey in the 800, who also ran the mile, Alex Mendoza, 6-2 in the high jump. There (are) some seniors there that really came to play for their final season.”

Yarmouth (19 points) came in 13th. Ethan Hoffman won the shot put (50-10.75). Abd Muayad was third in the shot put (45-11). Cameron Pernal finished sixth in the two-mile (10:45.76).

Freeport (5 points) tied Cape Elizabeth and Gray-New Gloucester for 24th place. Brady Webber tied for fourth in the high jump (5-10). Parker Cobb tied for eighth in the high jump (5-6).

Greely’s girls finished with 72 points, one better than runner-up Freeport, and won Class B for the first time in three years, capturing their 18th title all-time in the process.

The Rangers got wins from Jacqueline Franklin in the 400 (1:02.02), Rowan Barry in the 800 (2:16.2), Victoria Zandan in the 55 hurdles (8.87) and Katie Spencer in the pole vault (10-6). Zandan was also third in the long jump (16-9.75) and fourth in the triple jump (34-5). Tess Waterhouse placed seventh in the 200 (27.56). Fiona MacArthur was seventh in the 800 (2:26.35). Samantha Santerre placed eighth in the 800 (2:29.82). The Rangers’ 4×800 relay squad (Santerre, Abigail Lennox, Emma Stein and MacArthur) was second in 10:19.67. Greely’s 4×200 relay team (Lillian Pierce, Waterhouse, Grier Wright and Franklin) was also runner-up (1:52.15).

The Falcons were led by their first-place 4×800 relay team (Ella Oshetski, Josie Spaulding, Mia Levesque and Lilah Hall), who had a time of 10:14.86. Briella Boudreau came in second in the pole vault (10-0). Emma Graham was runner-up in the 400 (1:02.36) and came in fifth in the 200 (27.33). Kessa Benner was third in the pole vault (10-0). Lizalyn Boudreau finished third in the 400 (1:02.68). Spaulding came fourth in the two-mile (12:33.5). Oshetski finished fourth in the mile (5:33.85). Claire Ramus was fourth in the high jump (4-10) and finished eighth in the 55 hurdles (9.64). Lucy Riggs was fifth in the 400 (1:03.29). Hall finished sixth in the 800 (2:26.31) and eighth in the two-mile (13:15.64). Esther Penney placed seventh in the mile (5:58.82). Freeport’s 4×200 relay squad (Graham, Riggs, Celia Cobb and Lizalyn Boudreau) came in sixth (1:54.59).

“And, you know, the Greely girls are talking to the Freeport girls down in the corner there during the meet, and so it’s good to see that camaraderie between the teams, fighting it out for the title, but then being friends along the way,” Dowling said.

“We knew going in it was going to be a battle between Greely and us,” Freeport coach Ginger Ivanov said. “We’ve been battling it out all season and looking at the point spread and what we had and what they were looking at putting in for their events, we knew it was going to come right down to the end.”

Yarmouth (16 points) tied Cape Elizabeth for 12th place and got a first-place finish from Miah Jacobs in the 55 (7.39). Linnaea Herring was fourth in the shot put (35-3.5). The Clippers’ 4×200 relay team (Jacobs, Lilah Pernal, Ava Hoffman and Abby Noble) placed eighth (1:56.04).

In Class A, Falmouth’s boys scored 40 points and finished sixth (Scarborough was first with 72). Max Shapiro took the 55 in thrilling fashion, finishing with a time of 6.41 seconds, edging Marshwood’s Andre Clark by one-one-thousandth of a second.

“I try to stay positive as long as I’m improving,” Shapiro said. “I’ve been right there with (Clark). Before the race, we both were talking about wanting a fast time in the final, and we got it.”

Shapiro was also runner-up to Clark in the 200 (22.77). Christopher Jaynes came in second in the 800 (2:00.89). Ali Carter was third in the 55 (6.52) and third in the 200 (22.81). George Klatsky was seventh in the shot put (46-7.5).

Falmouth’s girls finished seventh with 31 points (Bangor took the title with 78). Georgia Moon was third in the two-mile (11:30.52). Emory Westburg finished fifth in the mile (5:21.43). Brynn Fortier came in fifth in the high jump (4-10). Hadley Perry placed sixth in both the 200 (27.21) and the 55 hurdles (9.00). Reese Harder came in eighth in the 200 (27.42). The Navigators’ 4×800 relay team (Maeve Ginevan, Westburg, Sara Tennent and Moon) was first (9:44.65).

Skiing

Freeport’s girls Nordic ski team captured the Class B state for the second consecutive season, holding off runner-up Greely. Yarmouth finished fourth. The Falcons were led by Lucy Huggett, who was second in the freestyle (16 minutes, 53 seconds), third in the classical (19:12.4) and second in the pursuit standings, Reed Proscia, who came in third in the freestyle (17:10.2), fourth in the classical (19:16) and third in the pursuit standings, Amelia Prince, who was ninth in the freestyle (18:34.1), and Laurel Wight, who was 10th in the classical (20:39.6) and 10th in the pursuit standings.

The Rangers featured Rowan Barry, who won both the classical (17:32.0) and freestyle (15:58.2) and wound up first in the pursuit standings.

“It was good to have people behind pushing me to try to help me keep my pace,” Barry said. “I think if there (weren’t) as many really fast girls here, I wouldn’t have been able to go as fast as I did.”

Teammate Evelyn Lacasse was fifth in the classical (19:19.3), sixth in the freestyle (17:45.4) and fifth in the pursuit standings.

The Clippers were led by Paige Brewer, who was seventh in the freestyle (17:58.2), eighth in the classical (20:01.1). and seventh in the pursuit standings.

Yarmouth’s boys took the top spot in Class B. Alexander Gordon was runner-up in the classic (16:20.9), placed fifth in the freestyle (14:33.9) and was second in the pursuit standings. Aksel Moon finished fourth in the freestyle (14:32.3), was ninth in the classic (17:28.3) and fifth in the pursuit standings. Leif Hellstedt came in fifth in the classic (17:01.1), sixth in the freestyle (15:02) and sixth in the pursuit standings. Eli Chalmers finished seventh in the classic (17:13.8), seventh in the freestyle (15:23.8) and seventh in the pursuit standings. Mateo Coury was ninth in the pursuit standings and Jackson Chalmers finished 10th in the pursuit standings.

Greely came in third. Tait Harvey was the champion of the classical by well over a minute (14:58.9), won the freestyle as well (13:59) and was first in the pursuit standings.

“I didn’t really do well until the end of the season, that’s what really matters, so I’m happy with my season because of that,” said Harvey, who also helped Greely’s boys indoor track team win a state title.

Keenan Barry was sixth in the classical (17:12.7).

Freeport was seventh. Owen Dawson came in second in the freestyle (14:13.7), fourth in the classical (16:53.8) and fourth in the pursuit standings.

In Class A, Falmouth’s girls came in third behind Mt. Blue and Portland. Eli Tardiff placed third in the freestyle (17:10.6), eighth in the classical (20:43.6) and fourth in the pursuit standings. Zora DeSilva finished fourth in the classical (20:33.9), fifth in the freestyle (17:53.8) and sixth in the pursuit standings.

The Falmouth boys came in eighth (Mt. Blue won the title). Clayton Hickey placed 16th in the classical (17:26.5), 18th in the freestyle (18:25.9) and 17th in the pursuit standings.

In Class C Nordic action, the Maine Coast Waldorf girls finished third behind Fort Kent and Waynflete. Soren Stark-Chessa was third in the freestyle (16:52.9), came in fourth in the classical (19:28.4) and was third in the pursuit standings.

North Yarmouth Academy placed eighth. Greta Tod finished eighth in the freestyle (19:57.1), 15th in the classical (24:48.3) and 12th in the pursuit standings.

The Class C boys’ title was also won by Fort Kent.

MCW came in seventh. Leo Anderson came in 15th in the freestyle (17:32.2), 18th in the classical (20:25.2) and 16th in the pursuit standings.

NYA was 11th. Noah Reischmann finished seventh in the classical (18:37.7), 18th in the freestyle (18:06.4) and 13th in the pursuit standings.

The Alpine state finals were held Monday and Tuesday and will be recapped in next week’s edition.

Falmouth’s boys and girls are hoping to add state titles to the conference championships they captured earlier this month. The boys won the Southwestern Maine Activities Association crown for the eighth straight season, while the girls made it three straight. Ian Christie led the boys by winning the slalom and giant slalom. The girls were paced by Margo Hesson, who won the giant slalom. Bridget Jacobsen was second in both the slalom and giant slalom.

Wrestling

In the Class A state wrestling meet, won by Noble with 181 points, Cheverus/Falmouth (62.5) finished ninth. Evan Metivier won the title at 215 pounds.

Boys hockey

The boys hockey regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are here.

The Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op squad, the reigning state champions, wound up first in Class B South after a 15-2-1 regular season, which was capped by a 2-2 tie at Falmouth and home wins over Mt. Ararat (6-0) and Leavitt (3-1).

Cheverus/Yarmouth hosted No. 8 Cape Elizabeth (2-15-1) in the quarterfinals Tuesday (see our website for game story). Cheverus/Yarmouth eked out two one-goal victories over the Capers during the regular season, 4-3 and 1-0 (in overtime).

If Cheverus/Yarmouth advances to Saturday’s semifinal round, it will face either No. 4 York (13-5) or No. 5 Leavitt (10-8).

Greely finished and sixth in Class B South following a 3-3 tie versus Cape Elizabeth and losses to Leavitt (6-0) and York (9-1). In the draw, Finn Craven, Ezra McDuffie and Jack Noone each had one goal. Noone also scored against the Wildcats.

The Rangers (3-14-1) went to No. 3 Gorham (11-7) for the quarterfinals Tuesday. Greely lost twice to the Rams this season, but both games were decided by a single goal, 3-2 on the road and 1-0 at home. The Rangers are 3-1 all-time versus Gorham in the playoffs, with last year’s memorable 6-5 overtime triumph in the quarterfinals the most recent.

If Greely sprung the upset and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, it would take on either No. 2 Kennebunk/Wells (13-4-1) or No. 7 Brunswick/Freeport (3-15).

The Class B South Final is next Tuesday and the state final is March 8. Both rounds will be contested at the Cross Insurance Arena.

In Class A, Falmouth wound up atop the state-wide Heals after a solid 13-3-2 campaign, which was capped by a 2-2 home tie versus Cheverus/Yarmouth, a 3-2 overtime win over Thornton Academy and a 5-0 loss to Kents Hill.

The Navigators will host either No. 8 St. Dom’s (8-9-1) or No. 9 Scarborough (9-9) in the state quarterfinals Friday night. Falmouth twice beat the Saints this year, 2-1 in overtime on the road and 4-3 at home, and also downed the visiting Red Storm’s in the teams’ lone meeting, 7-2.

The Navigators are 3-1 all-time versus St. Dom’s in the playoffs, with a 3-2 overtime victory in the 2014 state final the most recent, and are 3-5 against Scarborough, with a 1-0 loss in the 2016 regional final the most recent.

If, as expected, Falmouth moves on to the Class A state semifinals next Tuesday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, it will take on the winner of No. 4 Kents Hill/No. 5 Bangor.

The Class A state game is Saturday, March 8, at Cross Insurance Arena.

Press Herald staff writers Steve Craig and Travis Lazarczyk and Sun Journal staff writer Nathan Fournier contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

