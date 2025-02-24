A 37-year-old Portland man died Sunday after being hit by a car on Riverside Street.

Police say the man was walking in the road near 654 Riverside St. when he was hit by a car driven by a 26-year-old Portland man around 7:25 p.m.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police. His name has not been released because police are still notifying his next of kin.

No charges have been filed against the driver, whose name was not released by police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information about it to call 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

Copy the Story Link