FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Bregman made a good first impression with the Red Sox, going 3 for 3 with a two-run home run in Boston’s 8-7 spring training loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

He added an RBI double off the top of the replica Green Monster at JetBlue Park in his third at-bat.

“We’ve been working hard on some mechanical things that I was doing early in my career that I kind of stopped doing the last few years,” Bregman said after coming out of the game.

Bregman explained the mechanical tweaks.

“I was a little more turned in and my hands were launching from a lot further back over the last few years,” Bregman said. “So we tried to kind of keep them inside my frame (Sunday) and it felt good to square a few balls up.”

He said he’s been working hard in the cage with hitting coaches Peter Fatse, Dillon Lawson and Ben Rosenthal. He and the coaches figured out the adjustments together.

“I’ve kind of been feeling some different things mechanically over the last few years that I kind of wanted to get sorted out,” Bregman said. “They noticed the same things. Just trying to work on it and get feeling good before the start of the season.”

Manager Alex Cora added, “(Sunday) we had a meeting. The one-on-ones. And he talked about certain things he didn’t do last year offensively. He was off mechanically early on. His swing rate went up and he was chasing a little bit more. And he‘s just trying to stay behind the ball and see the pitch. It’s a different at-bat. He will take pitches. He will hit with two strikes. He’ll take his walks. He’ll swing less than most of the guys here, which is great. I think we needed that. And he’s going to balance the lineup.”

Bregman agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with Boston earlier this month. It includes player opt-outs after the first and second seasons. Deferrals bring the average annual value of the contract to $31.7 million.

“It felt great. Obviously it’s good to get back out there,” Bregman said. “That first one you’ve always got a little jittery for every year during spring training. So it was nice to get out there. Yeah, good start.”

THE RED SOX game against the Yankees on Monday at JetBlue Park was canceled due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1:05 p.m. Monday, but was pushed to 4:05 because of the weather forecast. It was one of five games canceled on Monday.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER Brayan Bello (right shoulder) has been long-tossing from a distance of 120 feet and is set to throw a bullpen Friday, Cora said.

Cora believes there still could be time for Bello to catch up and be ready for Opening Day. “Let’s see where we are Friday,” said Cora.

Righthander Lucas Giolito (elbow surgery last March) is set to throw a live batting practice Tuesday. Giolito hasn’t suffered any setbacks in his recovery from internal brace surgery, but the Sox are being cautious with his workload.

Righty reliever Garrett Whitlock (internal brace surgery last May) was due to throw an up-and-down off the mound. “His program is good,” said Cora. “We’ve mapped it up all the way through the end of spring training. It’s just a matter of making sure we take care of him so that he can take care of us.”

CATCHER CONNOR WONG (shoulder) was scheduled to play catch Monday afternoon, with an eye toward making his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday.

