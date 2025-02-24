The South Portland school board debated Monday night whether it would once again ask voters to approve a bond to build new artificial turf fields for the high school, a year after they rejected a similar but more expensive project.

During the board’s Monday meeting, the board discussed the newest plan for the complex, an $8.25 million bond with two synthetic turf fields. The board had not voted on the motion as of 7:30 p.m.

If the board approves the measure, it will first need approval from the City Council before being put on the November 2025 ballot. The district had originally planned to put the bond to a vote in June, but shifted the timeline forward Monday.

Board Chair Molly Schen said she planned to support the proposal because of the increased play time it would offer to student athletes, and because of the reduced cost compared to past proposals.

Member Rosemarie De Angelis, who has expressed opposition to the artificial field, said she planned to introduce a motion for a lower-cost bond without any synthetic turf.

“I think that while this motion that is being proposed reduces our costs, I think we’re still asking the public for a lot and and I personally would like to see an option of natural grass for all,” she said.

Last November, South Portland voters took up a $12.3 million bond to fund upgrades to the high school’s athletic complex including updates to the track, permanent restrooms and artificial turf fields. It lost by a vote of 8,199 to 6,394.

After the bond failed, the school board and superintendent arranged a series of three workshops about the athletic facility, focused on the debate between artificial and natural grass fields, which occasionally became contentious as school board members took different positions on the matter. Supporters and critics have traded letters in the Press Herald opinion pages, and dozens have given public comment across three public workshops about the field.

At the first workshop on Jan. 8, the board heard from the South Portland athletic director, the city’s outdoor facilities manager and some parents who said an artificial turf field would allow for greater play time for student athletes. But they also heard from many community members who said the health risks and environmental impacts of artificial turf aren’t worth it.

A few weeks later, the district hosted a second workshop, focused on the cost of a new athletic facility. Superintendent Timothy Matheney and a representative from the landscaping consulting firm Activitas shared information about the short and long-term cost differences between grass and synthetic turf.

The initial cost of artificial turf is about $2 million, compared to $1.4 million for the most expensive natural grass. A 10-year projection put turf at a $3.88 million price tag, while natural grass would cost somewhere between $1.58 and $2.2 million, although Activitas said the natural grass estimate was conservative because it doesn’t account for potential weather events that will require maintenance. And he said the rate of use for the synthetic field is much higher.

At the third and final workshop held at the end of last month, the board heard familiar testimony, and De Angelis introduced a statement from the city’s Sustainability Director Julie Rosenbach, which said while there is no specific strategy around turf in the city’s climate plan, she personally opposes artificial turf because of sustainability issues related to heat, chemicals and microplastics.

During the workshop process, Matheney put forward his own proposal for the athletic complex. The final proposal includes an $8.25 million bond — $4 million less than the last one — and includes two artificial turf fields, a natural grass field, improvements to the track and permanent restrooms. The new proposal has a 40% reduction in synthetic turf, according to the superintendent’s presentation.

Matheney has said he weighed the different public comments and concerns about turf but still felt his proposal was the right approach.

“I think the community needs a superintendent who’s going to thoughtfully approach an issue like this,” he said. “And I have come to the conclusion that in my opinion, the best approach is to have synthetic turf on two of those fields. And that’s because we will have increased time that we can afford our student athletes, and other organizations like the marching band, on those fields.”

