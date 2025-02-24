If the last week of the regular season in Class A is an indicator, there isn’t a dominant team heading into the playoffs.

The top three seeds lost during vacation week. Falmouth, which enters the playoffs as the top-seed, lost to Kents Hill 5-0 in its finale. The Huskies also took down second-seeded Lewiston, 6-3.

Third-seeded Thornton Academy dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Falmouth on Feb. 17.

All three teams have at least three losses.

“If people have been paying attention to the league, (there are) a lot of teams that are playing a lot of close games this year,” Falmouth coach Hogan Tracey said. “I think any of those teams, any of the teams that make it in, we all have a chance against each other.”

Kents Hill, the fourth seed, was one of the hottest teams to close the regular season, finishing 3-1-1. Fifth-seeded Bangor reached the state championship game last season.

Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle, the sixth seed, went 5-1 in February. The Trailblazers’ Sam Foley leads all Class A skaters with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists), while Philip Traina (eight goals, 21 assists) and Shaun Traina (18 goals, nine assists) are also scoring threats. The Trailblazers will play an intriguing first-round game with Thornton Academy, which has a top goalie in Drew Johnson (13-2-1, 1.87 goals against average and .913 save percentage).

Quarterfinal matchups: No. 1 Falmouth vs. No. 8 St. Dom’s/No. 9 Scarborough prelim winner; No. 2 Lewiston vs. No. 7 Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford; No. 3 Thornton Academy vs. No. 6 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle; No. 4 Kents Hill vs. No. 5 Bangor.

Cheverus/Yarmouth top team in B South

Top-seed and defending champ Cheverus/Yarmouth has some goaltending options heading into the postseason.

Ethan Tucker had the most starts in the regular season and went 7-1-1 with a 1.15 GAA and a .944 save percentage. Brayden Fitch went 6-1 with a .86 GAA and a .952 save percentage.

“I think at this point we are looking at Tucker we are going to kind of lean on,” Cheverus/Yarmouth coach David St. Pierre coach said. “Knowing Fitchy is there if something happens or if Tucker struggles a little bit, it’s a nice luxury to have.”

Kennebunk/Wells, the second-seed, is the lone Class B team to beat Cheverus/Yarmouth when goalie Richard Pocius made 39 saves in a 3-0 shutout on Jan. 30.

St. Pierre said the Rams should be one of the many teams that can make a run.

I think they’re going to be tough,” St. Pierre said. “They’ve got a lot of seniors on that team that certainly provides that leadership. I think York is going to be a very, very tough out. (Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester) is certainly a team to pay attention to. And then that Gorham team has been surging here at the end. So there’s certainly a lot of (teams) involved that certainly could make a case for making a run. And not to take anything away from some of the other teams that are in this, too. I think they’ve sprung some upsets this year.

The Maine Principals’ Association adjusted the South playoffs when Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse ended its season last week after an incident at its Feb. 15 senior day game. The Eagles were in position to make the playoffs as the sixth seed. Instead, Greely (No. 6), Brunswick/Freeport (No. 7) and Cape Elizabeth (No. 8) moved up a spot.

For the third straight year, York and Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester will meet in a playoff game. The Kings defeated the Wildcats 4-3 in overtime in the regional semifinals last season. York won 4-1 in the quarterfinals in 2023.

Quarterfinals matchups: No. 1 Cheverus/Yarmouth vs. No. 8 Cape Elizabeth; No. 2 Kennebunk/Wells vs. No. 7 Brunswick/Freeport; No. 3 Gorham vs. No. 6 Greely; No. 4 York vs. No. 5 Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester.

John Bapst co-op rolling into B North playoffs

The top-seeded Crusaders have cruised into the postseason, going 9-0-1 since Jan. 28.

“If you look at the stats, they’ve only given up (16) goals all season,” Messalonskee coach Dennis Martin said of John Bapst. “So they’re taking care of their end. You know, if the teams don’t score on you, they can’t beat you. I don’t know if it’s goaltending because they’re not allowing a lot of shots, but I’m sure they’ve got quality goaltending.”

No. 2 Cony is 5-2 in February, with losses to John Bapst and No. 3 Messalonskee.

The Eagles had a challenging schedule in February, going 4-3

Denny Martin, the Eagles’ top defenseman, is likely out for the season because of an injury. Dennis Martin said Messalonskee is adjusting.

“We’re just tweaking things here and there for us to get us ready to go,” he said.

Quarterfinals matchups: No. 1 John Bapst vs. No. 8 Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin; No. 2 Cony co-op vs. No. 7 Brewer/Skowhegan; No. 3 Messalonskee vs. No. 6 Camden Hills; No. 4 Presque Isle vs. No. 5 Hampden Academy/Nokomis

