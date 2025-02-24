Roman- and Lebanese-inspired restaurant Vesta opened recently in North Yarmouth in the former Trudy Bird’s Ølbar space.

Co-owners Kristen Mixter, her husband Mike Christina, and their business partner Ramsey Fakhouri launched Vesta

Jan. 29 at 424 Walnut Hill Road.

Christina said he and Mixter have long been “obsessed with the food culture of Rome, particularly their street food and the casual osteria scene. The food is very approachable and simple, but intensely flavorful.” He said that Fakhouri, Vesta’s chef, is a dual Lebanese-American citizen, and has a passion for food from the Levant.

Vesta’s house-made pastas include Roman classics like carbonara with rigatoni, and bucatini all’Amatriciana. The menu also features supplì (fried Italian rice balls) and Roman-style sourdough pizzas with a crisper, deeper-flavored crust than Neapolitan-style pies. Lebanese dishes include tabbouleh; sandwiches featuring chicken shwarma and falafel; and kibbeh bil laban. Christina said the restaurant will source all of its beef and pork from Springbrook Farm in Cumberland.

To drink, the restaurant offers a selection of six batch-made draft cocktails, wines by the glass and bottle, and 10 beers on tap. Mixter produces the restaurant’s desserts — including brown butter-apple galette, chocolate krembo (a cookie with chocolate and marshmallows) and tiramisu — which Christina said have been selling more than he’s seen in his 20-year career. “I feel like two out of three tables here order dessert, and I’ve never seen that rate before,” he said.

Before opening Vesta, Christina was the general manager at CBG. Mixter and Fakhouri both worked previously at Crispy Gai, where she was bar manager and he was sous chef.

Christina said the restaurant can seat 55 customers inside, 30 in an adjacent event barn and more than 20 outside in season. Vesta is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.

