Eating ice cream during winter sounds like a seasonal affect disorder (SAD) remedy to us, so be on the lookout for the next “one day only” winter pop-up at Lib’s Dairy Treats, 32 Auburn Street in Portland.

Notified by social media teasers and a flashing message on the parking lot sign, the first pop up of 2025 was held on Saturday, Jan. 4, in 26-degree weather that felt like 14. Those temperatures didn’t stop lines of folks dressed for the occasion from forming most of the day.

“I’ve been coming here for years,” said Kim Doherty, 62, of Norway. “As soon as I saw the Facebook notification a few days ago, I knew I’d be heading down to Portland.”

She said that it makes winter better for her, “almost like a bit of summer,” and added that it’s good to try different things occasionally, as in something other than her usual peanut butter ice cream or, for this author, going without hot butterscotch, since the pop-up menu is limited.

The modified menu also didn’t bother Lindsey Mallor of Portland, nor her children Logan, 8, and Esthelle, 6, because their go-to was available. Both children chose a soft-serve vanilla cone dipped in rainbow sprinkles with a pair of candy eyeballs.

Mallor explained that Lib’s is a favorite family stop in the summer, even though Esthelle noted that “eating ice cream outside just past Christmas was weird.”

Lib’s Dairy Treats has become more than a corner ice cream stand. This family-owned business has become a North Deering landmark and center of memory-making for many.

“My parents used to bring me here 50 years ago,” said Doherty. “Who cares if it’s cold? Why would I miss out on a chance to come?”

For pop-up announcements, regular hours and the full menu, follow instagram.com/libs_dairy_treats_ or find them on Facebook.

