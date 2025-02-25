A veteran wine professional aims to open an Argentine-inspired wine bar in the former Cabana space on Middle Street in Portland this spring.

Alex Marchesini expects to open Franciska, named for his mother, at 111 Middle St. in early April. The intimate venue can seat 20 customers, including at a four-seat bar.

Marchesini said the wine program at Franciska is meant to introduce customers to Argentine wines beyond the country’s popular Malbec varietal, like Torrontés and Bonarda. Offerings will include about 20 Argentinian and South American wines by the glass, and 10-20 wines from Spain, Italy and domestic West Coast vineyards. The bar will also have a small, Argentine-inspired cocktail menu.

Food at Franciska will spotlight the cuisine of Argentina, particularly the Spanish- and Italian-influenced food of Buenos Aires, including dishes like beef empanadas, skirt and ribeye steaks with chimichurri, milanesas (breaded meat cutlets), a variety of picadas (small plates) and snacks such as house-smoked olives and Marcona almonds.

Marchesini developed the menu, which he said will be executed by a rotating roster of chefs-in-residency visiting from Argentina, France, California, New York and other locations.

Marchesini has worked as a sommelier and wine director at chef Lydia Shire’s Scampo in Boston and at restaurants on the West Coast. He previously owned Arden restaurant in Portland, Oregon, and another restaurant in Los Angeles. More recently, Marchesini has been a hospitality consultant at venues including Maine’s Camden Harbour Inn.

Franciska will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to midnight. Because the space (Piccolo and Bresca in previous incarnations) is so small, Marchesini is strongly encouraging customers to make reservations (available from 5 to 10 p.m.) online via OpenTable.

