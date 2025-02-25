Art of Biddeford will premiere an interactive, immersive arts experience at the Foundry in downtown Biddeford next month.

Presented by Portl& Arts and Entertainment and hosted by Art of Biddeford, Portl-1 is an hour-long show that will feature elements like inflatables, sculptures, projects, and light.

“It’s a figurative experience, and you’re able to walk through and go through the immersive experience,” Heart of Biddeford Assistant Director Abby Leibowitz told the Courier.

The show is a significant return to Biddeford for the creative team behind the experience. In 2020, an artist took over a 200-square-foot, derelict ATM walk-up box for a sculptural installation.

Now, that idea has expanded into an intergalactic-scale journey at the Foundry.

Faye Warner, chief executive officer of Portl& Arts and Entertainment, said Portl-1 will transport attendees to an interstellar world.

“Explore movement, play, and calm before being called to the Portal for a mission,” Warner said.

Portl-1 is the second of many art installations hosted by Art of Biddeford. Earlier this month, Art of Biddeford activated the Foundry with its first makers’ market and art exhibit during Biddeford WinterFest.

The successful weekend showed the management behind the Foundry that arts are important to the Biddeford community, Leibowitz said.

“There is a huge arts community in Biddeford,” Leibowitz said. “It’s something that we’re looking to uplift and amplify. People are excited to have a new hub for arts to be tied to.”

In the future, Art of Biddeford plans to host more artistic events at the Foundry in order to utilize the space before it potentially transforms to businesses and tenants down the line.

“It’s not that we want to be the only people uplifting art, but we want to show off the people that are already here and invite new artists,” Leibowitz said.

Portl-1 will take place on Friday, March 14 from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the Foundry at 30 Upper Falls Road, Biddeford. Tickets allow for a one hour experience, with final performances at the end of each hour. Entry is timed every 15 minutes.

General admission tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased online at tickettailor.com/events/portl/.

