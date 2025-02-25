Biddeford residents are calling for a new skate park after the city tore down the existing skate park in September.

At a meeting on Feb. 18, members of the skate community asked the City Council to make plans for a new skate park “as soon as possible.”

Resident Ally Demeule said youth in Biddeford need support now more than ever, calling the skate park “one of the few constants” for some kids.

“In a world that often feels uncertain and challenging, the Rotary (Park) skate park was an essential space for connection, safety, and community,” Demeule said.

Bryce Grenier, a Biddeford skateboarder, said the skate park means a lot to him and others in the community.

“I was deeply heartbroken when I heard about the demolition of the skate park,” Grenier said.

Grenier also said that he would be interested in assembling a design team to make sure the park gets all of the elements that local skaters would want to see.

Council President Liam LaFountain also advocated for a quick renovation of the skate park.

“I’m all for bringing the skate park back,” LaFountain said.

But the process will not necessarily be quick, Recreation Director Lisa Thompson said. Currently, the city is in the process of applying for federal funding to help pay for the new park.

Until funding gets approved, the city can not move on to the planning phase of the project.

“Building a skate park does take time,” Thompson said. “It’s not a six week process.”

The Rotary Park skate park was demolished in Sept. after an audit by Pillar Design Studios recommended removal of the park in August, citing safety concerns.

Part of the park that was falling apart and dilapidated was closed earlier in the spring.

“The skate park could not stay up as it was because of considerable safety concerns,” Thompson said. “It was a liability.”

A community meeting was also held in August to discuss the removal of the skate park, and Thompson said she reached out to the skate community with updates through October.

Samantha Wolf, a member of the Friends of Biddeford SkatePark group, said Thompson’s efforts to reach out were not sufficient.

According to Wolf, the group invited Thompson to a meeting recently, but she declined to attend. Wolf also said that the information about the Feb. 18 council meeting was not sent out in a timely manner.

“We never got a message from Director Thompson about this meeting or any other plans,” Wolf said. “We want to be part of this conversation.”

Still, Thompson maintained that the city is invested in building a skate park, and will appreciate input from the skate community.

“We continue to gather plans for the skatepark, we continue to work on funding,” Thompson said. “We still want to bring a skate park to the city. We’re very invested in this project.”

