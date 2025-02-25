PORTLAND—The top-ranked Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op boys hockey team paid no attention to the record of its opponent when it prepared for its Class B South quarterfinal round contest.

Cheverus/Yarmouth, the reigning state champion, knew that despite winning just twice during the regular season, No. 8 Cape Elizabeth was going to give it all it handle and more Tuesday evening at Troubh Ice Arena.

Based on the fact that Cheverus/Yarmouth barely survived the Capers twice during the regular season and that Cape Elizabeth didn’t even expect to be in the playoffs until receiving a surprise invitation last week.

So instead of letting the Capers hang around and entertain upset hopes, Cheverus/Yarmouth put forth a dominant display and as a result, is one step closer to a repeat title.

A relatively even first period was scoreless until just 1:46 remained, when junior Hakon Yeo scored on a rebound to give Cheverus/Yarmouth the jump.

Cheverus/Yarmouth then scored on the power play at 1:39 of the second period, as junior Colby Carnes finished.

With the game still hanging in the balance when the third period began, Cheverus/Yarmouth pulled away, as senior Quinn McCoy provided some breathing room and junior Matthew Paradis and freshman Charles Hughes struck as well and Cape Elizabeth couldn’t respond as Cheverus/Yarmouth advanced, 5-0.

Cheverus/Yarmouth improved to 16-2-1, ended Cape Elizabeth’s season at 2-16-1 and advanced to take on No. 5 Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester (11-8) in the semifinals Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena at a time to be announced.

“We knew (Cape’s) energy would be high and they had nothing to lose,” said Cheverus/Yarmouth coach Dave St. Pierre. “They weren’t supposed to be here and they got a chance to get here. To their credit, they showed up and played hard.”

More of the same

Cheverus/Yarmouth broke through and won a therapeutic state title a year ago and despite a lot of new faces, has been just as impressive this season.

After a 3-1 win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde in the opener, Cheverus/Yarmouth defeated Greely (6-1), Windham/Westbrook (7-2), Cape Elizabeth (4-3), York (3-2), Brunswick (3-0), Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester (6-1), Brunswick again (5-0), Scarborough (3-0), Greely again (5-2) and York for a second time (2-0) before falling from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 3-0 setback at Kennebunk/Wells. After surviving Cape Elizabeth in overtime (1-0), Cheverus/Yarmouth was beaten in overtime by Class A power Lewiston (4-3) and after blanking Gorham (2-0), Cheverus/Yarmouth settled for a 2-2 tie with eventual Class A top seed Falmouth. Cheverus/Yarmouth then closed the regular season by downing Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (6-0) and Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester (3-1).

Cape Elizabeth, meanwhile, was competitive throughout, but didn’t have the wins to show for it and as a result, appeared locked out of the postseason.

The Capers opened with a 3-1 home win over Brunswick/Freeport, then lost at home to Gorham (2-0), Kennebunk/Wells (4-1) and Cheverus/Yarmouth (4-3). After a 4-1 setback at Poland/ Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester, Cape Elizabeth was beaten by visiting Mt. Ararat (6-4), host York (2-0) and visiting Marshwood (2-0). The Capers then beat Brunswick/Freeport for a second time, 3-2, on the road, before falling at Mt. Ararat in overtime (3-2), at the Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons in a thriller (5-4), at home to PLOG in overtime (3-2) and at Gorham (5-2). After a 1-0 home loss to Greely, Cape Elizabeth was beaten by Cheverus/Yarmouth by the same score (in overtime). The Capers then closed with losses to York (4-2) and Kennebunk/Wells (4-3) before tying Greely (3-3).

Then, when the Mt. Ararat co-op shut down its program in the wake of a incident at its Senior Day game, Cape Elizabeth, which was pegged to be ninth in Class B South, where only eight teams qualify for the playoffs, was bumped up to eighth and got in.

“We thought the season ended a little over a week ago,” said Capers first-year coach Matt Riggle. “This was a gift and we were absolutely appreciative of it. The second we heard we were in, we were thrilled to get back at it.”

Cheverus/Yarmouth won the teams’ first meeting this year, 4-3, then needed overtime in the second to prevail, 1-0, as Cape Elizabeth senior goalie extraordinaire Nate Hanisko was sensational.

Cape Elizabeth split two playoff meetings with Cheverus when it was a stand-alone program and went 5-6 against Yarmouth. Since those schools combined, the Capers had met Cheverus/Yarmouth just once in the tournament, a 7-2 victory in the 2023 Class B South semifinals en route to the state title.

Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth hoped to take Cheverus/Yarmouth to the wire again, but this time, the reigning champs ensured there would be no late-game drama.

Both teams came out firing, but Hanisko and Cheverus/Yarmouth junior Ethan Tucker responded.

Hanisko denied bids from McCoy, sophomore Owen Cheever, Carnes, Paradis (after he made a terrific move to shake a defender), Cheever twice more and Yeo.

But with 1:46 remaining in the first period, Cheverus/Yarmouth managed to solve Hanisko, courtesy some tenacity in front of the goal.

After Hainsko saved a shot from senior Owen Walsh, Yeo was there to bury the rebound for a 1-0 lead (McCoy was also credited for an assist).

“That goal was really important,” said Yeo. “I had a feeling we’d get the first goal. I didn’t know it would be me, but I’m glad it was. It definitely gave us some energy. After that, we had a new level of strength. We’ve been working on rebounds in practice and this game, it was definitely important. We just had to be gritty. After last game, we knew their goalie was really strong.”

“Nate is a heck of a goalie, certainly not the goalie we wanted to play in the first round, but we had to play who’s in front of us and to our credit, we made sure we buried the chances we had,” St. Pierre said. “Getting that first goal was really important. We had to get a goal and get comfortable with our game.”

Cheverus/Yarmouth went on the power play 40 seconds later, but couldn’t add to its 1-0 lead.

Cheverus/Yarmouth did manage to double its advantage early in the second period.

Before the period started, the Capers were called for delay of game for not getting on the ice in time and as a result, Cheverus/Yarmouth had a 5-on-3 power play for 54 seconds. It wasn’t able to capitalize two-men-up, as McCoy missed just wide and Yeo shot high, but playing 5-on-4, after Hanisko made a glove save to deny McCoy, Carnes redirected a Cheever shot past Hanisko and in to make it 2-0 at 1:39.

“Unfortunately, it’s a protocol penalty for not coming out on time,” St. Pierre said. “It’s a tough call, but it’s the rule and it gave us a chance to get on the power play and we were able to convert.”

After Hanisko robbed Paradis, Cape Elizabeth went on the power play and senior Brady Hanisko had a pair of looks, but he was twice denied by Tucker.

After Tucker made another save on Brady Hanisko at full strength, Cheverus/Yarmouth took a 2-0 lead to the second intermission.

And when the third period began, Cheverus/Yarmouth ended all doubt.

Just 45 seconds in, McCoy raced in and scored unassisted for some breathing room and a 3-0 advantage.

Junior Brendan Eavenson tried to counter for the Capers, but his rush was broken up by Carnes.

Then, at 8:39 of the third period, Paradis fired a shot that got a little of the post, but still managed to ricochet past Nate Hanisko and in to make it a four-goal difference.

At 10:17, Hughes got in on the fun, burying a loose puck on the power play.

“We worked on our systems in practice and knew what we had to do,” McCoy said. “They have a good goalie, so we knew we had to get bodies in front to get (the puck) by him. We knew we still had to give it our all. We knew it definitely wasn’t over. We kept playing our game.”

In the waning moments, Brady Hanisko’s last shot sailed high, then Tucker robbed sophomore Bennett Hooper to bring the curtain down on the 5-0 victory.

“All season, we’ve worked on winning our battles,” Yeo said. “As we’ve gone on, we’ve gotten more tenacious and it’s really paid off.”

“We have a big target on our back, as Coach always reminds us,” McCoy said. “We just show up and play hard and you can see the results. We just need the attitude of going out there and giving our all. We have the skill, we just need to have the grit.”

“We had to grind and make sure we got pucks in dangerous places in their end,” added St. Pierre. “We did a good job cycling and forechecking and that broke the dam and got us going. The area of the team that has been growing the most is our mental game. We lost six seniors who were mentally the cornerstone of our organization, but these kids, to their credit, they knew that was an area they had to fill in. They’ve worked hard all year. They’ve dedicated themselves to playing the game the way we need them to play it. They’ve found that extra grit. Every time we’ve had to rise to the occasion, they’ve done that. They’ve proved to themselves they can find that level and it’s encouraging.”

Cheverus/Yarmouth enjoyed a 34-13 advantage in shots on goal and got 13 saves from Tucker.

“We’ve worked hard on defense all year,” St. Pierre said. “We had to take care of the puck and Ethan made a couple big saves when he had to.”

Unexpected treat

While Cape Elizabeth couldn’t keep up with Cheverus/Yarmouth Tuesday, it was grateful for the opportunity.

“What better way to go out than against a great rival and a great team,” Riggle said. “We attacked the challenge. It’s not the result we wanted, but we were excited to be here. The growth this team showed from the first puck drop all the way to the end was tremendous. We worked so hard every day and we supported each other.

“That first goal did tilt the ice a little bit, but this group of guys never gives up. They fight to the final buzzer every single game. I can’t thank them enough for that. (Cheverus/Yarmouth) had the edge a little bit today. They’re well-coached. Dave has them lined up well for a playoff run. They got it all last year and they’re the team to beat until they aren’t. I expect them to make another run.”

Cape Elizabeth’s season came to a close but not without another terrific effort from Nate Hanisko, who stopped 29 shots.

“Nate’s the man,” Riggle said. “He’s been our rock, a brick wall all season. He didn’t have a single off-night all year. His numbers speak for themselves. He’s not just a great goalie, but he’s a great person. He’s been one of the centerpieces of our culture this year, and he was last year as well.”

The Capers also part with Brady Hanisko and fellow senior Ethan Bodoff.

“A trio of fantastic people and leaders,” said Riggle. “They’ve been through a lot of ups-and-downs. We’re really going to miss them.”

Cape Elizabeth does have several key younger contributors returning in 2025-26 and after consecutive two-win seasons, will hope to move up the standings.

“We had a strong junior class that will step up,” Riggle said. “Freshmen and sophomores as well. We’ll process this a little bit then get back to the drawing board for next year.”

Gets no easier

Cheverus/Yarmouth, meanwhile, will carry its season into March and is a quarter of the way to it’s ultimate goal.

A repeat championship.

Looking at Saturday’s matchup, Cheverus/Yarmouth won 6-1 at PLOG on Jan. 4, then held off the visiting Kings, 3-1, Feb. 20. Last year, in the regional final, Cheverus/Yarmouth defeated PLOG, 3-1.

Cheverus/Yarmouth will continue to wear the bulls-eye and hope it continues to rise to the occasion.

“I want to win it again,” Yeo said. “I have that fire in me.”

“We’ll have home ice and the fans will be here,” McCoy said. “We’ll be ready. We’ll give it our all.”

“When we saw the bracket, that’s a matchup that we knew we could have our hands full with in the second round,” St. Pierre added. “We’ll go back to work tomorrow night and get ready for that game. We’re comfortable here, but there are still a lot of things we have to keep getting better at.”

