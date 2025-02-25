With this recent onslaught of snow, ice and wind, who couldn’t do with a burst of sunshine in food form? Here we have something sweet and something savory to soothe those mid-winter blues.

Both these recipes include ingredients that capture the warmer seasons yet are readily available and affordable at your local grocery store, so let’s inject some brightness and warmth into your mid-winter meal planning, shall we?

These family-friendly dishes can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner with the blueberry pancake cobbler also doubling as a dessert. Both are so quick and easy and can be sized up for a gathering or sized down if it’s just yourself you’re feeding.

Although both recipes call for buttermilk, simply add a teaspoon or two of white distilled vinegar, apple cider vinegar or lemon juice to the measured amount of milk and allow it to sit for 10 minutes or so — you’ll be all set.

For the cobbler, I used frozen blueberries that had been partially thawed, but fresh berries, often on sale at the larger supermarkets even at this time of year, are best. Use a combination of berries if you prefer. Raspberries and blackberries are often on special throughout the winter as well. (And can you imagine how yummy this cobbler will be made with Maine strawberries in July or peaches and plums in August?)

No matter what type of berries or fruit you use, you’ll want that crunchy top, so don’t skip that last step of sprinkling sugar and hot water over the batter. This sweet treat can be made with just all-purpose flour, wheat flour only or a combination of the two as described in the recipe. It can also be veganized and/or made to be gluten-free by using gluten-free flour and non-dairy products.

Now, let’s talk about this savory cornbread packed with veggies that are available year-round. Of course, you’ll want to make this in the summer months, but why wait when you can grab the ingredients right in the produce department?

This is another versatile recipe where you can use all butter or all olive oil or even a different neutral oil. The addition of cheese is lovely but not necessary. This cornbread goes so well with bacon and eggs. Let’s make some this weekend!

Blueberry Pancake Cobbler

• 2 cups fresh blueberries

• Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 6 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

• 6 tablespoons whole milk or buttermilk

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/4 cup whole wheat flour

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup hot water

• Yogurt or cream, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place blueberries in a 1-quart baking dish and toss with lemon zest and juice.

In a medium bowl, whisk together butter, salt, 4 tablespoons sugar, milk or buttermilk, and vanilla. Thoroughly whisk in the baking powder. Add the flours and stir just until blended.

Dollop the batter over the berries and spread evenly. Sprinkle with the reserved sugar, then drizzle the hot water evenly over the sugar.

Bake for 30 minutes, until the berries are bubbling in their juices, the top is crackly looking and a toothpick inserted into the topping comes out batter-free. Allow it to cool for 15 minutes. Serve warm with an optional squiggle of yogurt or cream. Yield: 4 servings

Zucchini Cornbread

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/3 cup olive oil

• 2 eggs

• 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

• 1/2 cup buttermilk

• 1 packed cup zucchini with its juices, grated

• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen (no need to thaw) corn kernels

• 1/2 cup scallions, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

• 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons cornmeal

• 1 1/3 cups flour

• 1/3 cup cheddar cheese, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter an 8-inch, square baking pan or line it with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together butter, oil, eggs and salt. Add buttermilk and whisk to combine. Stir in zucchini, corn and scallions. Sprinkle baking soda and baking powder over the batter and stir thoroughly. Add cornmeal and flour and stir gently to incorporate into the batter. Add cheese if using.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Transfer to a cooling rack. Yield: 9 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.c

