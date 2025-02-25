Margo Hesson of Falmouth won the girls giant slalom race on Tuesday at Sugarloaf in Carrabasset Valley to help Falmouth repeat as state champion.

The Falmouth boys, led by Ian Christie, also repeated.

The Falmouth girls started the day seven points behind Camden Hills after Monday’s slalom races. The Navigators placed three skiers in the top 10 in the giant slalom on Tuesday. Hesson, who finished fourth in Monday’s slalom, won in 1:11.27, Bridget Jacobsen was seventh in 1:15:29 and Ella Morse was ninth in 1:16.10.

Clara Ferrie of Scarborough was second in 1:13.00, Gianna Divivo of Oxford Hills was third (1:13.12), Silvi Strong of Freeport was fourth (1:14.31) and Hailey Marquis was fifth (1:14.77).

Sophie Simard of Leavitt, who won the slalom on Monday, was sixth in 1:15.04.

In the boys race, Falmouth led Fryeburg by two points after Monday’s slalom races and placed three skiers in the giant slalom top 10 to secure the overall win.

Christie, who won the slalom, finished second in the giant slalom for the Navigators in 1:11.65. Landon Marquis of Camden Hills won in a time of 1:09.58. He was second in the slalom.

Christie was joined in the top 10 by teammates Liam Keller (seventh in 1:12.87) and Zach Small (10th in 1:14.36).

Merrik Icozilli of Fryeburg Academy was third in 1:11.71, followed by Carter Hill of Edward Little (1:11.80) and Kaden Salisbury of Skowhegan (1:12.68).

