One of the Freeport Flag Ladies passed away on Feb. 22 after a recent fall in which she broke her arm and hip.

JoAnn Miller, 88, stood with her friends on the intersection of Main and School Street in downtown Freeport every Tuesday for 18 years. The tradition began after the 9/11 attacks. Together, they braved rain, snow and scorching sun, offering support to service members, welcoming honor flights and sending care packages to troops overseas.

But patriotism isn’t all Miller stood for.

“Although she was accomplished, she was soft-spoken and preferred connecting with people one-on-one,” said Molly Sparling, Miller’s daughter. “She had a quiet and comforting presence, especially with the soldiers she met as they were being deployed. (…) Many people may not have known her amazing life before becoming a flag lady. As one of the few female physicians of her time, she served as an attending anesthesiologist for the first open-heart surgery at Maine Medical Center.”

Born on Feb. 12, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Miller defied the odds from the very start. Born prematurely, the doctors sent her home, expecting she would not survive. But her father, refusing to give up, placed her in a chicken incubator — saving her, according to Sparling.

As an only child, she devoured books at a pace that stunned teachers. Later, this love of learning led her to Wayne State University and medical school at the University of Michigan; Miller was one of only eight women in a class of 169.

Specializing in anesthesia, she finished her residency and moved to Maine with her husband in the 1960s. Soon after, her family expanded to include two children, Mark and Molly.

In 2001, she found her place as one of the three original Freeport Flag Ladies. What began as a simple gesture grew into a symbol of resilience, uniting the community during a time of national grief and continuing to do so even years later.

A lasting legacy

In response to then-President George W. Bush’s request that Americans light a candle for those who died in the 9/11 attacks, Miller, Carmen Footer, and Elaine Greene took things a step further. They decided to stand in the center of their hometown waving flags.

The ritual wasn’t always met with positivity.

“When we first came out, there were some scowls, like we might be warmongers or something,” Miller told the Press Herald in 2002.

Eventually, however, scowls turned into honks and waves.

What began as a one-off event became nearly two decades of flag-waving. They met daily during the Iraq War, and as their faces gained heightened recognition, they were asked to attend military events, which included greeting troops returning to or leaving the U.S.

This continued until 2019 when the tradition stopped due to age and health issues.

In March of 2023, Footer passed away. Now, Greene remains as the last Freeport Flag Lady.

Next Tuesday, March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., Greene and friends will stand at the infamous intersection in Miller’s memory. Community members are encouraged to join as the funeral home drives Miller’s ashes down the route amidst flag-waving as a “celebration of life.”

Miller is survived by her children, Molly and her husband Joshua of Fayette, Mark and his wife Susannah of North Yarmouth, grandchildren Jaina, Jonah and Willow.

“JoAnn’s life was defined by courage, dedication, and an unshakable sense of duty,” said Sparling. “Whether to her patients, her family, or her country. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, compassion, and unwavering love.”

