Lincoln County Historical Association’s education outreach program is offering a series of heritage craft workshops from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on March 2, 16 and 30. They will feature stenciling on canvas, basketry, hand brooms and foil art. The program is supported by a grant from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

This Sunday’s workshop features brooms and foil art. Small brooms are handy to have in hand, and it is an added plus when they add to the home’s interior décor. Kathy Horton has studied the use of broom corn in the American colonies — from the theories of who brought in the first seeds to the time when broom corn brooms (the common broom of today) began to catch on as a necessary household item. She will teach participants how to make a wing-shaped broom (approximately 12 inches long) using broom corn.

During the second part of this workshop, Louise Miller will introduce participants to foil art, also referred to as tinsel art. This art skill is similar to reverse painting on glass but is not as exacting. One does not have to excel at drawing to enjoy designing a simple picture, which is then enhanced with foil.

This workshop will be held in the Fellowship Room on the lower level of the Second Congregational Church, 51 Main St., Newcastle. In the event of a snowstorm, the workshop will be rescheduled and all participants will be notified. Participants are welcome to bring a snack; coffee and tea will be provided.

The March 16 workshop features baskets. Baskets of all types are well-loved possessions. Allison Brown, an accomplished basket maker, will share her knowledge of basket technique. She will lead participants in the creation of a useful, five-inch square basket from the preparation of materials through the completion of the basket, with suggestions about color and accent details. The location of this workshop will be announced later.

A workshop on stenciling or painting on canvas will be held on March 30. This was a popular technique used to produce floor coverings in the early American colonies and well into the 19th century. Painted floor cloths were often more affordable than woven tapestry or knotted (Oriental) rugs. It is known that both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had painted floor cloths in their homes. In this workshop, Rebecca Manthey will teach the technique using placemat-size pieces of canvas. Stencils, paints and other materials will be provided. Manthey has studied traditional designs and her work has included large 5-by-7-foot floor cloths.

The cost of each workshop is $35. All materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Email the LCHA office at lchamaine1954@gmail.com or call 882-6817 to register or to request more information.

Copy the Story Link