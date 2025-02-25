On Valentine’s Day, the Trump administration mass-fired hard-working employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). People who weren’t familiar with the CFPB previously should make no mistake that this loss is a grave one.

There are so many ways in which we are at risk without a strong CFPB. The CFPB regulates banks and other financial institutions, with the mission of preventing another Great Recession. It has taken on excessive overdraft fees and been at the forefront of removing medical debt from credit reports. It does critical oversight of student loan servicers who have historically messed up people’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

The CFPB saves homes from foreclosure and returns people’s money to them after they’ve been scammed. It stands up for the little guy against big corporate interests. The CFPB is on the side of the regular person. This mass firing shows us, clearly, that this administration is not.

Sen. King and Rep. Pingree have voiced their opposition to the dismantling of the CFPB, but Sen. Collins has been quiet. Will our congresspeople fight for Mainers’ financial security? That’s what’s at stake here.

Sophie Laing

South Portland

