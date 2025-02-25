Rep. Laurel Libby’s use of a photograph of a Maine child, to increase traffic to her Facebook page and attempt to forward her views about the transgender athlete debate, is unethical and abusive. Her negation of its harm, as reported by the Press Herald, as revenge for how much damage is being done to female athletes in the state, is spiteful and dangerous.

No child should be put in the crosshairs of national political scorn, positioned to receive hate from any corner of our world. Rep. Libby has demonstrated malice and disregard for the safety of a minor, and is not deserving of her post.

Cassandra Baker

Yarmouth

