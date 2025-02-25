State Rep. Barbara Bagshaw, R-Windham, has introduced L.D. 349, “An Act to Repeal the Laws That Allow Same-day Voter Registration.” Current law permits in-person voter registration up to the close of business on Election Day.

In opposing this bill, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows points out that in this election 47,072 Mainers registered to vote or updated their registration record on Election Day. She states, “Same-day voter registration is the single greatest safety net we have to ensure every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot.” The ACLU, MEA, League of Women Voters and others agree. All testified against this bill.

Rep. Bagshaw’s stated reasons for this change primarily speak to potential administrative difficulties and the burden on officials imposed by handling registrations at the same time as vote administration. The Maine Town and City Clerks Association — which handles this administration — is in opposition, as “no clerk wants to be in the position of telling a voter that they can’t vote.”

Same-day voter registration was approved directly by Maine voters when an attempt to repeal it was overturned by a people’s veto. Maine voters agree that it is important. This does not matter to Rep. Bagshaw. Looking at her record shows that she follows the Republican script to the letter, including limiting voting whenever they can dig up a reason to do so.

When campaigning at our door, we asked Rep. Bagshaw to which party she belonged. She never answered the question. After a little research, now we know.

David Martino

Windham

