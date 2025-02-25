I’m thankful for Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s column in the Sunday edition. I look forward to reading her words every week, as she is a rare voice that brings heart, reality and truth to our local news.

In her Feb. 16 column, Hugo-Vidal shared about her fears over future travel plans with her wife, because of new “executive orders” meant to hurt our LGBTQ families, friends, neighbors and co-workers. These new “orders” will also target the poor and food insecure (pregnant women and children), the sick (Medicare/Medicaid/ACA recipients), farmers, federal workers (who have dedicated their lives to improving ours), teachers and our education system, among many others.

By targeting and demonizing our fellow citizens, ignoring existing laws and norms, and using wealth to create power, we are indeed living with fascism. We were promised more jobs, not less, with lower prices, not higher, and better health care, not less, but it was all a lie. It was Project 2025 all along.

The question now is how, and if, will we stop it.

My sixth grade teacher was a child survivor of the Warsaw ghetto and I was in the first class she taught after overcoming unimaginable horrors. She was such an inspiration and a mentor for me. We must never forget. Read her book, “Transcending Darkness: A Girl’s Journey Out of the Holocaust,” by Estelle Glaser Loughlin.

Elizabeth Kellett

Walpole

