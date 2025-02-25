AUGUSTA — The Maine House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to censure a Republican lawmaker who posted photos on social media of a student without their consent as part of her criticism last week of Maine’s policy allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports.

The resolution, which passed 75-70 along party lines, censures Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, for her post on Facebook in which she identified a transgender student as having won a girls’ track championship. Libby included photos and referred to the student by first name but did not use a last name.

Democrats, who brought forward the resolution, argued that it was inappropriate for a lawmaker to use photos of a minor in a political post without their consent and raised concerns that the post targeted the student for harassment.

Several Republicans defended Libby’s actions as free speech and said they worried about the precedent it would set to censure a lawmaker for a social media post, though some said they did have concerns about the impact it had on the student.

The censure means that Libby won’t be able to speak or vote on the House floor unless she apologizes, something Libby said Tuesday she has no intention of doing.

Libby defended her post on the House floor and in remarks to reporters after the vote, saying the state championship was a public event and that photos were already posted elsewhere online.

“The reason that folks are upset about this post is that it exposed the truth and now people are mad that after being told this isn’t happening and doesn’t matter, there are boys participating in girls’ sports,” she said during the floor debate.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, issued a written statement after the vote, saying that sharing images of children online without their consent “is a clear violation of the bond of trust and respect between citizens and their Legislators.”

“There is a time and place for policy debates,” Fecteau said. “That time and place will never be a social media post attacking a Maine student. Maine kids, and all Maine people, deserve better.”

This story will be updated.

