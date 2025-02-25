An Easton man crashed into an Amish wagon when he lost control of his vehicle following a police chase in Presque Isle, town officials said.

Anthony Vangel struck a horse-drawn wagon with six children inside before Presque Isle police arrested him, Public Information Officer Kimberly Smith said in a written statement.

No one was injured, and neither was the horse, she said.

Officers spotted Vangel, 34, in the parking lot of the Aroostook Mall and began to chase him at around 7:30 a.m., Smith said in a written statement.

Officers knew that Vangel had earlier failed to report to the Aroostook County Jail. He was out on 10 sets of bail conditions, including for burglary, forgery and aggravated trafficking with a firearm, Smith said.

Vangel’s vehicle reached 90 mph before police abandoned the chase due to dangerous speeds and poor road conditions, Smith said.

Vangel now faces eight additional charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, eluding and driving to endanger, Smith said. He was being held at the Aroostook County Jail.

