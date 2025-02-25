GALES FERRY, Conn. – Norma Irene (McIntire) Eaton, 77, of Gales Ferry, Conn., passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2025, at Masonicare in Mystic. She was born on March 6, 1947, in Dover, NH and grew up in South Berwick, Maine.

Though formally trained as a dental assistant, Norma worked for almost 30 years as a teacher’s aide at Juliet W. Long Elementary school in Gales Ferry which allowed her to spend more time with her family. Her favorite part of the day was greeting kids as they got off the bus each morning. Regardless of the weather, she was outside ensuring their day started off with a smile.

Norma was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry where she sang in the choir, participated in the UM Players musicals, played in the handbell choir, and regularly contributed to bake sales and craft fairs. She enjoyed crafting of all kinds, including knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint, but her favorite was quilting.

Norma is survived by her beloved husband of more than 55 years, Clifford Eaton; children Cathy (Joshua) Saiff of Gales Ferry, Conn., Jeffrey (Tammy) Eaton of Lisbon, Conn., Jennifer Eaton of Waterford, Conn.; and her cherished dogs, Coby and Shadow.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, at United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry, 10 Chapman Lane, Gales Ferry, Conn.

Norma’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Masonicare team for their kindness, comfort, compassion, and support during Norma’s final days.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Norma’s memory to:

the Alzheimer’s

Association or:

the Connecticut Humane Society

