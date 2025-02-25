BRUNSWICK – Very Rev. Richard P. Rice, 91, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025. A luncheon will follow the Mass.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com A full obituary will be in Friday’s edition.

