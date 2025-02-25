STANDISH – Betty Louise (Madsen) Thompson, of Standish, Maine, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2025, surrounded by loved ones following a brief illness. Born June 3, 1936, in Westbrook Maine. She was the daughter of Marinus Madsen and Emma Fredricka Axelsen.

She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955, she went on to graduate Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in 1958. Later receiving a certificate in Occupational Health Nursing Specialist and then pursued her Bachelor of Nursing degree at St. Joseph College. She was a Sunday School teacher at the Baxter School for the deaf on Baxter Island. She started her Nursing Career at Maine Medical Center in the surgical department. Then secured employment at S.D. Warren (Sappi), Papermill in Westbrook. Later she worked for GTE Sylvania as an Occupational Health Nurse where she worked for 24 years, retiring in 2004.

On Jan. 24, 1959, she married Richard Cleveland Thompson. They had two children, Katherine Sue and Richard Marinus. Betty’s greatest joy was her family whom she loved unconditionally. Betty found happiness as an accomplished pianist. She was proud to play at high school performances, and as a church organist. She loved to Dance to the music of the late 50s and 60’s. Betty was an avid reader, creating her own private library. She was a great swimmer and enjoyed telling of the time she swam across Highland Lake! She traveled to Europe a few times, with such gratitude to visit the homeland of her parents -Denmark. She was a very active member of the” Rainbow Girls” and “Eastern Star”. She had a way of making friendships that lasted a lifetime. Betty’s faith in God was the foundation of her life.

Betty was predeceased by her husband (Dick) and their son (Rick). She is survived by her beloved daughter, (Kathy, Kate); as well as her cherished grandchildren, Amy, Richard II, Anastasia, Julia, Makayla; and seven great grandchildren, all of whom will carry her memory in their hearts.

Visitation is planned for Feb. 27, 2025, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham, Maine. Funeral service is planned for Feb. 28. 2025, 1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main Street, Westbrook Maine. A private interment will take place in the Spring.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Gosnell House for their Compassion and Care.

