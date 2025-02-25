SCARBOROUGH – Joel W. Eastman, 85, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2025, at Scarborough Terrace. He was born on March 11, 1939 in Bridgton, Maine to Brooks and Frances Eastman.

﻿He is survived by his wife, Linda Eastman; son Michael Eastman of Portland, son Jason (Susan) Eastman of Thousand Oaks, Calif., daughter Melanie (Adam) Cogan of Scarborough; his grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jordan Eastman and Zoe and Blue Cogan; his siblings Kim (Patty) Eastman of Standish, Sherry (David) Redlon of Buxton, Mark (Cille) Eastman of Limington and Quentin Eastman of Glastonbury, Conn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

﻿You may offer your condolences, share your memories, or learn more about Joel at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

﻿A time of visitation will be held on Friday Feb. 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Private services will be at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

the Maine Historical Society or:

the Alzheimer’s

Association of Maine

