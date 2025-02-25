SCARBOROUGH – Joel W. Eastman, 85, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2025, at Scarborough Terrace. He was born on March 11, 1939 in Bridgton, Maine to Brooks and Frances Eastman.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Eastman; son Michael Eastman of Portland, son Jason (Susan) Eastman of Thousand Oaks, Calif., daughter Melanie (Adam) Cogan of Scarborough; his grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jordan Eastman and Zoe and Blue Cogan; his siblings Kim (Patty) Eastman of Standish, Sherry (David) Redlon of Buxton, Mark (Cille) Eastman of Limington and Quentin Eastman of Glastonbury, Conn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
You may offer your condolences, share your memories, or learn more about Joel at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
A time of visitation will be held on Friday Feb. 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Private services will be at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to:
the Maine Historical Society or:
the Alzheimer’s
Association of Maine
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.