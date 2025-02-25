Planson International is a global IT solutions provider headquartered in New Gloucester, Maine. We supply computer equipment to the United Nations and other humanitarian entities for education, health, agriculture, food, peacekeeping, border integrity, civil society, anti-drug trafficking and to support the 125 million people worldwide uprooted by conflict and natural disasters. We work daily with these international organizations and know personally the dedicated, hardworking people who carry out their missions.

Planson is a lean, competitive and successful small business that navigates between huge multinational manufacturers and complex bureaucratic customers. We see exemplary behavior and integrity on both sides; we built our own strict code of ethics on a foundation of best practices adopted from both.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Connie Justice is the founder of Planson International Corp. in New Gloucester.

International public procurement is slow and cumbersome, precisely because of measures that prevent corruption. The principles of humanitarian public procurement include fairness, integrity, transparency and effective competition. Gifts of any kinds or any offer of hospitality from a supplier are prohibited. Procurement decisions may be questioned by suppliers and must be explained.

All conflicts of interest — perceived, potential and real — are avoided to preserve independence and impartiality. Planson has very rarely encountered bribery, fraud or corruption in our business activities. When those rare incidents have occurred, we have reported them externally and acted internally to counter them.

We do encounter inefficiencies on both sides, as well as in the U.S. government’s administration of its foreign aid budget. These inefficiencies arise from accumulated measures to enforce procurement rules, and ever-expanding requirements to demonstrate responsible use of taxpayer and donor dollars.

We should fix inefficiencies while maintaining oversight. The blanket freeze on U.S. foreign aid is a horrific mistake. It kills people by abruptly stopping lifesaving programs, damages the USA’s security and global standing by reneging on our commitments and crushes a nonprofit sector served by honest, passionate, productive individuals.

What our customers have told us in the past week:

• UNICEF — the U.N. children’s organization — has suspended all U.S.-funded programs.

• UNHCR — the UN refugee organization — has stopped all U.S.-funded work and canceled orders already in process.

• Save the Children is laying off 25% of its global workforce and stopping all purchases.

• International Rescue Committee is laying off most staff and closing country offices.

• Mercy Corps has shipments facing destruction because USAID cannot clear customs.

Planson employs 25 people in Southern Maine, and another five in other states. We provide prosperous and purposeful jobs. The company and our staff contribute significantly to our local economies. We are committed to our customers and know firsthand the good work they accomplish in the world. We will do our best to survive, but the road ahead is rough.

Planson has been a supplier for almost 35 years to the United Nations, nonprofits and USAID contractors. We know from our own experience that the blanket freeze on U.S. foreign aid is misguided. The blockade of funds must urgently be lifted.

Foreign assistance is crucial to helping stabilize a tinderbox world. Inefficiencies can be rectified without incurring grievous harm to the U.S. and the world’s most vulnerable people. Let us build on, rather than squander, the immense goodwill our country has earned through our appropriate, generous global assistance.

