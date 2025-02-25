On Oct. 17, 2024, the life I knew changed. I went from a healthy senior woman to a cancer patient. For 40 days, I waited to find out the diagnosis and the seriousness of the situation.

Now, 150 days later, I am on a course of action to rid my body of this invasion. However, the reality of the health care providers’ ability to deliver help has been hindered by the shortage of equipment and technicians available to do their job in a more timely fashion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mary Capobianco lives in Scarborough.

My journey began on Oct. 22 with a recommendation for an immediate mammogram and 3D imaging “stat.” The referrals were sent to two radiology centers in the Portland area. The first, in Scarborough, called me within 24 hours to set up an appointment. The first opening was Dec. 23 — two months away. The second offered me a date in early January for the mammogram, with a later date for future imaging.

After two days and over 13 phone calls, I was able to get an appointment at Mercy Breast Care Center for Nov. 18. After the imaging, I waited for the biopsy report and, two weeks later, the results of an MRI. The surgery was scheduled for Jan. 2.

Following surgery, the pathology report was “sent out,” and I waited 17 days to receive the phone call to meet with the oncologist. Now in February, with a plan set for radiation and 16 treatments scheduled, I can breathe a sigh of relief.

Women’s health care in Maine is declining, as evidenced by the recent closure of many hospitals and birthing centers throughout the state. Seven hospitals in Maine have closed their birthing centers, with Waldo Hospital’s closure date scheduled for April 2025. The Press Herald reported on Dec. 20, 2024, that “ten of Maine’s 25 rural hospitals, or 40%, do not deliver babies. That’s lower than the national average of 75%.”

Advertisement

It is predicted that more hospitals will find themselves in similar situations. Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Women’s Health in Waterville will suspend services starting on March 1 of this year.

Suzanne Spruce, Northern Light senior vice president and communications officer, offered this to Amy Calder in the Press Herald on Jan. 24: “This decision is never easy. This decision was made after much thoughtful discussion and with careful consideration given to how to best care for expecting parents in the community.”

When asked when she expects Northern Light to have a new program and when birthing services might return to Waterville, she responded, “There is not a definitive decision timeline as it will depend on recruitment, but we do plan to reevaluate in six months.” How long after they “reevaluate” will they be able to restore the much needed service?

The number of OB/GYN doctors in Maine has declined from 120 in 2013 to 100 in 2023. Lack of qualified staff, high cost of tuition for training, shortage of equipment and the cost of operating birthing centers all play a role in this dire situation. Imagine driving over an hour in intense labor anticipating the birth of your child in the backseat of a car.

With the current stalemate over emergency funding for the MaineCare program, the state could withhold certain payments to providers, making it even harder for Mainers to access care. Northern Light, already under financial pressures, would be faced with decisions to cut current services further, especially in rural areas. Budget items are negotiable, but health care services should not be compromised.

Gov. Mills has presented options to support the future of Maine’s medical care. Hospitals and medical centers face rising costs and the possibility of major federal funding cuts makes state support more important than ever.

I am grateful to Mercy Breast Care, the staff, nurses, technicians and an amazing surgeon who have helped me with professionalism, kindness and compassion. Not everyone has the ability to receive this quality care. I urge our state legislators to find ways to fund these services for the benefit of health care in our state.

Copy the Story Link