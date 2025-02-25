It’s safe to say the winter sports championships contested over the past couple of weeks were very kind to Cape Elizabeth and South Portland athletes.

Here’s a look back at the all of the action:

Indoor track

South Portland’s boys indoor track team wasn’t able to repeat as Class A state champion, tallying 56 to place fourth (Scarborough won the title with 72). Standout Arnaud Sioho continued to dominate, winning the triple jump with a record leap of 48 feet, 6.25 inches, while also setting a new mark in the long jump (22-11.25). Tyler Bryant was runner-up in the high jump (6-8) and was fourth in the triple jump (43-0). Israel Ditanduka was fifth in the 200 (23.38 seconds). Devin Berry came in fifth in the 55 hurdles (8.08). Michael Lawlor placed sixth in the 800 (2 minutes, 2.61 seconds). Fischer Petrlink was sixth in the mile (4:43.59). Matthew Berry was seventh in the 55 hurdles (8.35). The Red Riots’ 4×800 relay team (Anthony Nielsen, George Jenkins, Lawlor and Petrlink) placed fourth (8:30.46). South Portland’s 4×200 relay squad (Gedeao Buanza, Matthew Berry, Devin Berry and Ditanduka) wound up seventh (1:36.42).

The South Portland girls had 9 points and tied Bonny Eagle for 14th place (Bangor won the crown with 78). Sunlia DeLoacth finished fifth in the shot put (31-4). Alexus Lamour came in eighth in the 400 (1:03.62). The Red Riots’ 4×200 relay team (Ellie Bisson, Meagan Berry, Lamour and Des Milandu) placed sixth (1:53.06). South Portland’s 4×800 relay squad (Audrey Lebleu, Evelyn Smith, Althea Lewis and Ramona Falatko) finished eighth (11:13.36).

In the Class B girls’ meet, Cape Elizabeth (16 points) tied Yarmouth for 12th (Greely eked out the title by a point over Freeport, 72-71). Reagan Gajan was runner-up in the high jump (5-0) and finished seventh in the 55 hurdles (9.57). Sloan Gardner was third in the shot put (35-3.75).

The Capers boys finished with 5 points and tied Freeport and Gray-New Gloucester for 24th place (Greely won with 91 points). Liam Nudd was fifth in the two-mile (10:33.4) and eighth in the 800 (2:08.21).

Swimming

In the pool, Cape Elizabeth’s quest for a fourth straight girls’ Class B title was denied by Camden Hills. The Capers managed 363 points, but that was well behind the Windjammers (437).

Cape Elizabeth got first-place finishes from Hope Taylor in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 58.09 seconds) and 500 free (5:10.65), Lucy Shaw in the 200 individual medley (2:14.34) and its 200 free relay team (Dove Brown, Aubrey Alberts, Emmerson Gammon and Shaw, 1:42.84). The Capers were runners-up to Camden Hills in the 200 medley relay (Vivienne Parsons, Taylor, Gammon and Brown, 1:53.53) and the 400 free relay (Taylor, Alberts, Parsons and Shaw, 3:47.72).

Also scoring for Cape Elizabeth were Shaw (second in the 100 free, 55.86 seconds), Alberts (runner-up in the 100 butterfly, 1:00.07, and fourth in the 200 free, 2:01.6), Brown (third in the 50 free, 25.59 seconds, and eighth in the 100 fly, 1:03.24), Gammon (third in the 500 free, 5:38.04, and fifth in the 100 fly, 1:01.51), Parsons (fourth in the 500 free, 5:49.06, and fourth in the 100 backstroke, 1:03.37) and Luca Kleeman (fifth in diving, 268.15 points).

“We swam really well but Camden swam really well,” Cape Elizabeth coach Ben Raymond said. “We can only swim our best. We had a lot of kids swim really, really well. Our kids leave feeling like they worked really hard and did what they wanted to do. It just didn’t come out the way they wanted it in the end.

“I’m super proud of the group. They’ve been very successful for a very long time. These kids, I may even be more proud of them, in the way they dealt with everything today. Not being ahead, not getting worried how that’s affecting their ability to swim or their interactions with each other. They were up for each other the entire time. They kept each other motivated the entire time.”

In the Class B boys meet, Cape Elizabeth’s boys also had their title reign ended at three years, scoring 271.5 points, but placing fourth behind Morse (424.5), Greely (299.5) and Ellsworth (283). The Capers got a victory in the 200 IM from Graham Plourde (1:57.73).

“I knew that was going to be a good field, probably the fastest field in years, and I know that my weakness is in the backstroke,” Plourde said. “So I kind of know that as long as I stay kind of close to them through that point, I’m going to be able to come back in the breaststroke. That’s what I did.”

Plourde also tied Greely’s Isaac Barr for top honors in the 100 breaststroke (59.05). Will Harmon was runner-up in both the 200 free (1:50.19) and the 500 free (4:59.8). Spencer Shaw was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (56.94) and placed eighth in the 200 IM (2:11.15). Nick Eremita had the fourth-best diving score (276.70). Tiger McCormick was fifth in the 50 free (22.98) and fifth in the 100 fly (56.64). Ian Connolly came in eighth in the 500 free (5:41.14).

Cape Elizabeth’s 400 free relay team (McCormick, Harmon, Shaw and Plourde) was second to Morse in 3:24.41. The 200 medley relay squad (Shaw, Plourde, McCormick and Harmon) finished third (1:41.06). The 200 free relay team (Iker Penolla, Atticus Richard, Eremita and Connolly) placed fifth (1:37.73).

In Class A, South Portland’s boys tallied 167.5 points and placed fifth (Falmouth won the crown with 244). Hazen Patterson finished third in the 500 free (5:02.17) and was fourth in the 200 free (1:52.71). Gavin Olsen placed fourth in the 100 free (51.84) and was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.97). Patrick Olsen was seventh in the 500 free (5:19.42) and came in eighth in the 200 IM (2:18.97). The Red Riots’ 400 free relay team (Patterson, Patrick Olsen, Rowan Libby and Gavin Olsen) placed third (3:39.75). The 200 free relay squad (Gavin Olsen, Libby, James Kneeland and Patterson) wound up fifth (1:39.71).

South Portland’s girls team finished eighth with 128 points. Deering/Portland repeated as champion with 285. The Red Riots were led by Mina Dagorova, who was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:23.97), Ali Maksimova, who wound up third in both the 50 free (25.41) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.3), and Lola Strom, who finished fourth in the 100 free (57.96). Kiara Bradford finished sixth in the diving standings (278.65). South Portland’s 400 free relay team (Strom, Dagarova, Chloe Kierstead and Maksimova) placed sixth (4:03.69).

Skiing

Cape Elizabeth’s Alpine ski team was taking part in the Class B state championships, which was wrapping up at press time. Look for those results next week.

Boys hockey

On the ice, Cape Elizabeth’s boys team finished the regular season 2-15-1 after falling at Kennebunk/Wells (4-3) and tying visiting Greely (3-3). The Capers wound up ninth in Class B South, where just eight teams make the playoffs, but when the Mt. Ararat co-op squad shut down its program after a Senior Night incident, Cape Elizabeth was bumped into the No. 8 spot and got to take on No. 1 Cheverus/Yarmouth, the reigning state champion, in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

The Capers played a strong first period, but fell behind by a goal late. Cheverus/Yarmouth tacked on a power play goal in the second period, then scored three more goals in the third to prevail, ending Cape Elizabeth’s season at 2-16-1. Standout senior goalie Nate Hanisko made 29 saves in defeat.

“Nate’s the man,” first-year Capers coach Matt Riggle said. “He’s been our rock, a brick wall all season. He didn’t have a single off-night all year. His numbers speak for themselves. He’s not just a great goalie, but he’s a great person. He’s been one of the centerpieces of our culture this year, and he was last year as well.

“What better way to go out than against a great rival and a great team. We attacked the challenge. It’s not the result we wanted, but we were excited to be here. The growth this team showed from the first puck drop all the way to the end was tremendous. We worked so hard every day and we supported each other.”

Cape Elizabeth does have several key younger contributors returning in 2025-26 and after consecutive two-win seasons, will hope to move up the standings.

“We had a strong junior class that will step up,” Riggle said. “Freshmen and sophomores as well. We’ll process this a little bit then get back to the drawing board for next year.”

The Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons co-op squad finished the regular season 4-14 and 13th in Class A, but only nine teams made the playoffs. The Beacons closed with losses to Marshwood (6-2), Scarborough (3-0) and Thornton Academy (11-2) and a 4-2 win over Biddeford.

Girls hockey

The Portland/South Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/Waynflete Beacons co-op girls hockey team got to the South Region Final, where it lost, 7-1, to eventual state champion Cheverus to wind up 15-6. Marina Bassett scored her 58th goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough.

“I think the wheels just fell off a little bit,” said Beacons coach Bob Mills. “We got out of position. We let Cheverus beat us to pucks. We didn’t get the puck out of the zone when we wanted to and that was the difference.

Goalie Mya Clark made 15 saves.

“I’m really proud of the way we played all season,” Mills said. “Especially having Mya, a new goalie. We weren’t sure what we were going to have, but I feel like we deserved to be in this game and wish it could’ve gone differently.”

Kennebec Journal staff writer Dave Dyer, Press Herald staff writer Travis Lazarczyk and Times Record staff writer Cooper Sullivan contributed to this story.

