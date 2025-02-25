FORT MYERS, Fla. — More than a week has passed since Rafael Devers took his turn on the media bench and told reporters, quite adamantly, that he wasn’t willing to move off third base with the Red Sox considering playing new teammate Alex Bregman there. Little has changed in the eight days since Devers spoke, but he wants it made clear there’s no bad blood between he and the Red Sox.

Speaking at his locker at JetBlue Park on Tuesday, Devers reiterated that he does not want to give up third base to become Boston’s designated hitter . He also doesn’t want there to be a perception that he’s at odds with the Red Sox.

“I feel like I said everything I needed to say that day,“ Devers said through interpreter Daveson Perez. ”I still feel the same way.

“I’m not frustrated. I don’t have the need to be frustrated about anything with anybody … My family is good. My kids are good. I have no reason to be frustrated about anything. I don’t listen to what’s said. I don’t pay attention to what is said. I just know what I’m capable of. I’m happy being this way.”

Last Monday, Devers made national headlines by proclaiming that he was not willing to give up his position if the Red Sox decided to start Bregman at third. Bregman won the AL Gold Glove at third in 2024. Both manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow have since addressed Devers’ comments, which seemed to speak to a schism between the Sox and their star player. On Tuesday, though, Devers repeatedly pushed back at that notion.

“I really don’t know why this is becoming such a big story,” he said. “We’re a team and we communicate with each other. I think the most important thing is for us to have a good chemistry together. Like I’ve always said since Day 1, the most important thing for me is that we win. That’s where I stand.”

The Red Sox have not decided yet whether Bregman will play third or second. He has worked out at both spots throughout the early parts of camp. Boston could either shift Bregman to second while keeping Devers at third base or put the defensively superior Bregman at third (and subsequently, Devers at DH) if a young second base option like Kristian Campbell or Vaughn Grissom emerges. Devers, still somewhat in positional limbo, has met with his agent, Nelson Montes de Oca, in Fort Myers in recent days, but has not spoken further to either Cora or Breslow about where he’ll play.

Communication lines remain open, especially between Devers and the man who has managed him for six of his first seven full seasons in the majors.

“We’re a team. Alex is my manager,” Devers said. “He’s someone I respect a lot. He’s not an enemy of mine. I have the discipline necessary that if I’m not feeling right, I can talk to Alex and communicate that. This is a team and we have one goal.”

Devers is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut next week after taking slow early in camp as he rehabbed nagging shoulder injuries. He continues working out at third base and said he expects to see time there in exhibition play. Further conversations will occur before the season starts March 27 in Texas.

“I know the kind of player I am,” he said. “I know what I can do on both the offensive side of the ball and also on defense. I don’t know why it’s such a big deal. I know what I can do. I’m confident in what I can do. I don’t need to be enemies with anybody.

“I’m a ballplayer. I don’t have to take any type of pressure from anybody, or the media. I know what my talent is. The thing about me that makes me who I am is that I like to have fun. I like to smile. I like to play this game. It’s important to mention it is a game at the end of the day. I know I’m really good at this game.”

