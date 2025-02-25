Forget the pressure that comes with boring Valentine’s Day clichés—like flowers, chocolates or promises you don’t intend to keep—and do things differently this year. Here’s how to celebrate any meaningful relationship, even if you didn’t swipe right.

Full Moon Ski or Snowshoe at Pineland Farms

| 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester

| Friday, March 14

| $20 per person

| pinelandfarms.org

Rise to the occasion and celebrate March’s full moon with two different movement modalities of winter activity under the lunar glow. Conducted as a group activity, this is a social opportunity for a single, an active ice breaker for a new relationship or a snowy adventure for friends.

Dinner adventure on Peaks Island

| From 56 Commercial Street to 78 Island Avenue

| cascobaylines.com

| facebook.com/CockeyedGull

The Casco Bay Lines ferry from Portland to Peaks Island takes 17 minutes each way. Put on a few layers, bring a few blankets and hot toddies to cozy up and enjoy the ocean air under the open sky before having dinner at the Cockeyed Gull. Be sure to double check the weather, ferry and restaurant schedules. Make it a surprise destination for your BFF or your boo to score extra brownie points.

Snow tubing and snacking at the Deck House Tavern at Seacoast Adventure

| 930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

| $35 per person for a two-hour session

| seacoastadventure.com

This winter favorite can be as intimate or open, as smoochy or platonic as agreed upon. The slide is 700-feet of slick surface, jazzed up with music, LED lights and a carpet lift back up to the top. After sledding, head to the Tavern to unwind and dine. Be sure to read the website carefully for details regarding tickets, days and sessions, and the mandatory waiver.

Winter Fun Day at Camden Hills State Park

| 280 Belfast Road, Camden

| Sunday, Feb. 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

| 12 & older: $1.50 under 12 & over 65: free

| maine.gov

This season, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands is hosting a series of cheap dates with their Winter Fun Days – Take it Outside events all over the state. This Midcoast one offers winter preparedness and animal tracking displays, crafts, nature games, a warming hut and a fire with hot cocoa and snow sculpture making. The Maine State Parks Ski & Snowshoe trailer will be loaning ski and snowshoe gear for on-site use, free with special event park admission.

Late winter family fun at Gilsland Farm in Falmouth

| 22 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth

| Wednesdays, Feb. 26 to Apr. 9

| $96/$120 per member/nonmember and child, ages 2-5. Siblings under 2 are free

| maineaudubon.org

If the love of your life is between two and five years old, then this seven-week nature exploration and stewardship program at the Maine Audubon is for the two of you to spend time together. If you go for a membership, you’ll get discounts on all programs and the gift shop, plus the good feeling of supporting this accessible community resource.

Copy the Story Link