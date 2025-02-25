The Scarborough Town Council held a workshop on beach fees last week as it prepares to take a final vote on new beach fees and policies next week.

The recommendation of the Scarborough Community Services Advisory Board is to increase the price of non-resident passes from $150 to $180 and cap the number of non-resident passes issued at 425 annually. Some town councilors have proposed setting the limit to 400 instead. There is currently no limit and the town has seen a steady increase in non-resident passes issued over the past three years, reaching 435 last summer.

Multiple councilors stated earlier this month that they fielded complaints from constituents about not being able to find parking at their town’s beaches in recent years, even from those who have a resident beach pass.

The advisory board also proposed updating daily parking fees to a flat $20 rate. Currently, parking is $15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at town beaches, except on July and August weekends when entry is $30. The parking fee before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m. is currently $5. A flat fee would simplify it for residents and make it easier to enforce.

The council passed these recommendations at its Feb. 5 meeting. However, some councilors at that meeting expressed interest in instituting free beach passes for all residents. Currently, beach passes for residents are $40 and are free for seniors.

Advisory board members at the Feb. 19 workshop said they drew upon the fees of other towns in making their recommendation.

“Across the board, Scarborough is the lowest,” said Emily Loder, vice chair of the board. “We do appreciate wanting to make costs for residents lower, but also keeping in mind that we do have to pay to maintain those beaches. Even with raising our rates, we are still the lowest of any of the other beaches (in nearby towns).”

The fees apply to, and go toward, maintaining the three town beaches of Higgins Beach, Pine Point Beach and Ferry Beach. Any access revenue goes into the beach reserve fund which is used for projects to upgrade facilities as well as to handle emergency repairs brought on by severe weather. The fund currently has a balance of $136,453.

Community Services Director Nick Cliche said costs to maintain the beach and its facilities have increased over time.

“The objective for those beach fees is to ensure we have well-maintained beaches serviced and remain high quality for all residents and non-residents who are visiting us,” Cliche said. “Those costs in those areas have increased a bit over the past few years. … That includes beach rakings, bathroom cleanings, service to systems, plumbing, water, sewer, electric — everything is increasing.”

Councilor Karin Shupe noted that giving all residents a free pass could have a significant effect on the fund.

“I think we would be in a situation where we would not be able to fully rely on the beach reserve fund and we’d be going into the taxpayers’ money,” she said. “I don’t think it’s wrong to ask residents (using the beach) to pay a little bit toward the nice facilities they are getting there.”

The parking lots are open from sunrise to sunset, but town staff only have the capacity to be on scene during specific hours, typically from roughly 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Steve Kramer, the town’s waterfront recreation manager. They rely on an honor system for beachgoers parking outside those hours to pay the $5 fee. They also request beachgoers who arrive before 9 a.m. but stay later into the day to pay the $15 fee instead.

“There’s an honor system reminder we put on the windshield saying, ‘Your fees go to maintaining this facility and keeping it nice for people to enjoy,'” Kramer said. “We have no authority to write tickets, but most people do respect that and they’ll come and pay at the kiosk or through one of our attendants.”

A flat rate of $20, town staff and advisory board members argued, improves the process: it makes it easier for beachgoers to understand the rate; it’s a round number that allows staff to keep less cash on them to issue change for a $5 or $15 fee; and does away with the $30 fee on summer weekends, which Cliche said some beachgoers have said is too high.

Some councilors, staff and advisory board members also stated they would like to try out the new regulations for a year and then make adjustments if needed.

The Scarborough Town Council is scheduled to take a final vote on the new policies at its meeting Wednesday, March 5.

