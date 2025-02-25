It’s safe to say the winter sports championships contested over the past couple of weeks were very kind to Scarborough athletes.

Here’s a look back at the all of the action:

Indoor track

Scarborough’s boys indoor track team captured the Class A state title last week, holding off runner-up Lewiston 72 points to 68. The championship was the Red Storm’s third in four seasons, eighth in nine years, their 13th out of the past 16 and 23rd all-time, dating to 1986.

Ethan Keller won the mile in 4 minutes, 28 seconds and was also fourth in the two-mile (9:57.67). Wyatt Martin was first in the pole vault (15 feet). Ryan Marshall took second in the 55 hurdles (8.04 seconds). Atticus Merriam was runner-up in the mile (4:30.4) and came in third in the two-mile (9:57.61). Baxter Meriam took third in the 800 (2:01.15) and was eighth in the two-mile (10:14.52). Landen Springer finished fourth in the 800 (2:01.2). Cooper Mallar was fourth in the high jump (6-0). Scarborough’s 4×800 relay team (Vincent Caruso, Baxter Merriam, Nicholas Koziell and Springer) was runner-up to Portland in 8:20.91.

Scarborough’s girls, meanwhile, tallied 74 points and finished second, just short of Bangor (78), as they couldn’t quite repeat as state champs.

The Red Storm got wins from Isabella Harmon in the pole vault (10-0) and the high jump (5-6), as well as from Laurel Driscoll in dramatic fashion in the mile (5:04.01).

For most of the first seven laps, Cheverus’ Paige Alexander held a slight lead on Portland senior Samantha Moore. Driscoll was a few yards behind the entire race, seemingly not in contention for the win. But over the final lap, Driscoll went for broke, caught Moore on the final turn and won by a half-second, crossing the line in 5:04.01 with a joyful smile that had a hint of shock.

“Moore is definitely a force to be reckoned with, so I was really surprised that that happened, which is always a fun thing to do” said Driscoll, who was also runner-up in the two-mile (11:24.84).

Caroline Benson finished third in the pole vault (9-0). Harmon was also fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.86). Vera DiSotto placed fourth in the shot put (32-3). Sabrina Ocampo finished fifth in the 800 (2:29.95). Holland Tate was sixth in the high jump (4-10). Maiya Marquis finished sixth in the shot put (31-3). Scarborough’s 4×800 relay team (Carmen Davis, Desire Mowry, Ocampo and Driscoll) wound up third (10:30.12). The Red Storm’s 4×200 relay squad (Amelia Caruso, Ella Scultz, Josie Duncan and Amarine Laine) was fifth (1:51.95).

Swimming

Scarborough’s boys swim team wasn’t able to win a fourth consecutive Class A state title, coming in third with 198 points (Falmouth won the title with 244 and Edward Little/Lewiston/Poland/Leavitt was runner-up with 226.5).

Stephen Ranger placed third in the backstroke (59.22 seconds) and was seventh in the 50 freestyle (23.48). Jacob Ducey finished third in the 100 butterfly (56.99) and was seventh in the 200 free (1 minute, 55.67 seconds). Nolan Green was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.93) and sixth in the 500 free (5:19.11). Evan Kasper finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.79). Connor Killip came in eighth in the 100 free (54.45). The Red Storm’s 400 free relay team (Ranger, Killip, Green and Ducey) was runner-up to Falmouth in 3:31.47. Scarborough’s 200 medley relay squad (Kasper, Thomas Ocampo, Ronan Hashimoto and Cam Zsiga) placed eighth (1:57.04). The Red Storm’s 200 free relay team was disqualified for a false start.

In the girls’ meet, won for a second year in a row by Deering/Portland, Scarborough had 91 points and placed 11th. Lyla Pobrislo finished fourth in the 200 free (2:06.17) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.68). The Red Storm’s 200 relay team (Retta Humble, Piper Stuesser, Sam Lanoue and Pobrislo) placed fifth (1:54.76).

Wrestling

The Scarborough/Gorham co-op wrestling team did not score at the Class A state meet, which was won by Noble.

Boys hockey

Scarborough’s boys hockey team earned the ninth and final playoff spot in Class A after a 9-9 regular season, which was capped by a 3-2 loss at Marshwood, a 3-0 home win over Portland and a 3-2 victory at Fryeburg Academy.

The Red Storm went to No. 8 St. Dom’s (8-9-1) for a preliminary round playoff game Wednesday. Scarborough lost, 4-1, at the Saints Feb. 5. The Red Storm are 1-2 all-time versus St. Dom’s in the tournament with a 2-1 (double-overtime) victory in the 2015 Class A state final the most recent.

If Scarborough advanced, it would go to top-ranked Falmouth (13-3-2) for the quarterfinals Friday. The Red Storm fell, 7-2, at the Navigators Jan. 4. Scarborough holds a 5-3 all-time edge in the playoff series versus Falmouth with a 1-0 win in the 2016 Class A South Final the most recent.

The Class A state semifinals are next Tuesday and the state final is Saturday, March 8. Both of those rounds will be contested at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

