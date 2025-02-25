Democrat Sean Faircloth will represent House District 24 following his victory in a special election Tuesday, the Maine Department of the Secretary of State announced.
Faircloth, a Bangor resident, secured 1,431 votes, roughly 70% of all ballots cast in the district that covers portions of Bangor, Orono, Brewer and Veazie, department spokesperson Clare Davitt said Tuesday night.
Faircloth beat out Republican Carolyn Fish, also of Bangor, who received 567 votes. All told, 2,002 votes were cast, including four blank ballots, Davitt said.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” Sean Smith, House Democratic campaign director, said in a phone call Tuesday night.
The special election was announced last year after Joe Perry, who previously represented the district, was tapped to become state treasurer.
