Angelica Hurley scored 27 points to lead second-seeded St. Joseph’s to a 72-65 win over seventh-seeded Emmanuel Tuesday night in a GNAC women’s basketball quarterfinal at Standish.

Logan Brown added 12 points and Grace Ramsdell followed with 10 for the Monks (20-6), who took the lead for good 46-44 with 1:24 left in the third quarter on a pair of free throws by Madison Lebel that started a 10-0 run. The Monks maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

The Monks trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, before rallying at the end of the second quarter to trail just 32-30 at halftime to the Saints (14-13).

SOUTHERN MAINE 59, UMASS BOSTON 48: Dakota Shipley scored 14 points and the third-seeded Huskies (17-9) rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the sixth-seeded Beacons (10-16) in a Little East Conference first-round game in Gorham.

The Huskies trailed 37-30 after three quarters before scoring the first 12 points of the fourth, taking a 42-37 lead on a 3-point play by Francesca Ramsdell with 6:14 left. A 3-pointer by Vanessa Bucha on the Beacons’ next possession cut the lead to two, and UMass Boston never threatened for the remainder of the game. The Huskies outscored the Beacons 29-11 in the fourth.

Liz Cote had 12 points and Lucy Wiles had 11 for Southern Maine, which will face second-seeded Rhode Island College on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island.

