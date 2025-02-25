In addition to layering (perhaps with some of the items seen here), be sure small fingers and toes are snug and dry. Change clothes, especially booties and mittens if they get wet and go inside often to warm up. We also recommend a comforting snack and lots of snuggles. But sometimes our best efforts need help, so we consulted the experts.

The team at Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts treats overexposure to below freezing winter weather conditions on a regular basis. Here’s some guidance on what to look for and do if Jack Frost is present.

Frostbite is determined by burning, tingling or numb skin that is red and then becomes white or grayish-yellow. It may be hard or swollen and if blisters appear, it is severe. Frostbite requires immediate medical attention.

Frost nip is frostbite’s annoying younger sibling. Frost nip is less dangerous and affects the tips or edges of cheeks, ears, noses, fingers and toes and can be attended to at home.

When a child’s skin becomes reddened, numb or tingly, bring them inside and put warm compresses on the skin or put the area in warm water (100 – 105 degrees) until feeling returns. Don’t rub or massage and, if your caregiver’s intuition guides you to do so, call your doctor at once.

