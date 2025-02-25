RANGELEY — Logan MacLeod hasn’t finished every Alpine skiing race this season, but in the biggest competition of the year, the Yarmouth junior made sure she stayed on her feet.

On Tuesday, MacLeod raced down the sunny Grey Ghost slalom course at Saddleback Mountain quicker than the rest of the pack, helping Yarmouth claim its first Class B girls Alpine skiing championship since 2022.

“I’ve had trouble this year not finishing my second runs, so I think I was a little bit nervous on that part, but I really just took the mindset that we just have to finish,” MacLeod said. “Since we were ahead (after the) first run and ahead of Fort Kent, we all were hyping each other up and saying, ‘We just need to finish.’ And that’s what we did.”

Yarmouth came into the second day of competition three points behind two-time defending champion Fort Kent, but MacLeod’s first-place slalom finish (combined time of 1 minute, 24.69 seconds) and three other top-20 finishes by Gwen Zimmerman (12th), Taylor Carr (18th) and Elena Owen (20th) gave the Clippers the final edge. Yarmouth earned 1,507 points, outscoring Fort Kent (1,476) and St. Dom’s (1,434).

Rounding out Tuesday’s slalom podium was Maranacook’s Phoebe Bell (1:26.31), in second place for the second year in a row, and Mountain Valley’s Lily Boulanger (1:26.87) in third place.

MacLeod also won Monday’s giant slalom race (1:25.80), a year after a DNF in the same event. When asked if the win gave her any additional confidence ahead of Tuesday, MacLeod said, “I take the win, but also it’s a totally different day today. I think you have to start at zero, being you don’t know how it’s going to go.”

Yarmouth coach Sean Lynch was impressed by his team’s mindset to stay focused as they raced against the tight Northern competition, saying, “They do put a lot of pressure on themselves, but they seem remarkably relaxed.”

Black Bears run the slopes

The Maranacook boys Alpine ski team won its first Class B title since 2020 and ninth title under longtime coach Ronn Gifford.

The Black Bears scored 1,552 points, beating out Central Aroostook (1,470) and Cape Elizabeth (1,468).

“Twenty-four runs make up the state championship event, and all 24 guys (finished) safely in, clean runs,” Gifford said. “That was just awesome, top to bottom, just a great team effort.”

A straighter back half of the Grey Ghost course provided speedy second runs for the boys top finishers. Cooper Dodge of York shaved 2.33 seconds off his first run to claim the top time (1:17.69); Thatcher Riley of Maranacook, Monday’s giant slalom champ, shaved 3.81 seconds for second place (1:18.31) and Caribou’s Edison Sleeper knocked 2.78 seconds off his time to finish third (1:20.32).

Maranacook placed two more skiers in the top 10 of Tuesday’s slalom (Tristan Riley, fourth; Adam Ellis, tied for eighth) and two others in the top 30 (Josh Adams, 15th; Sam Hayes, 28th).

