CLASS B GIRLS

WHO: Caribou (20-1) vs. Biddeford (16-5)

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

TV: MPBN

KEY PLAYERS: Caribou — Madelynn Deprey, sr., G (21.3 points, 3.3 steals); Liv Adams, jr., F (11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds); Quinn Corrigan, fr., G (6.6 points, 3.4 steals); Lilly Bell, fr., G (7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds); Ainsley Caron, sr., G (3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2 steals). Biddeford — Jordyn Crump, so., G (12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2 steals); Gabby Silva, fr., G (9.4 points, 2.1 steals); Natalia Silva, fr., G (10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds); Anna Smyth, so., F (4.9 points, 6 rebounds); Mia Mariello, fr., G (8 points, 2.9 steals).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Both teams are chasing their first Class B state championship. Caribou last won a state title in Class A in 1983, while Biddeford hasn’t played in a state final in any class. … The Vikings are on a 15-game winning streak, and they’re coming off a regional tournament run in which they outscored opponents 158-114 and won all three games by double digits. … Caribou has the height advantage and a do-it-all player in Deprey, who runs the point, rebounds well, picks pockets on defense and can score in many ways. … The Vikings will have to be ready for Biddeford’s quickness, as the Tigers love to push the pace, force turnovers and score in transition, and having played an SMAA schedule, they’ve been tested against Class A competition. … Biddeford has turned itself into a balanced team. Crump leads in scoring, but Gabby Silva was regional tournament MVP, Mariello led in points during the playoffs, and Ayla Lagasse had 15 points in the regional final. … The Tigers love to try to get Mariello and the Silva twins in a shooting rhythm early, and if they’re on, Biddeford might have too much for the Vikings to try to defend. … A key all season has been avoiding fouls. Sending opponents to the line cost the Tigers in early losses, but they’ve been more disciplined in the second half of the season and playoffs.

CLASS B BOYS

WHO: Caribou (20-1) vs. York (21-0)

WHEN: 2:45 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

TV: MPBN

KEY PLAYERS: Caribou — Tristen Robbins, sr., F (17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists); Kaymen Sargent, sr., G (14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists); Owen Corrigan, jr., G (13.4 points, 4.1 assists); Landen Belanger, jr., F (9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds); Dawson St. Pierre, sr., F (5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds); Brayden Brescia, sr., G (6.0 points, 2.0 assists). York — Ryan Cummins, sr., PG (8.3 points, 3.9 assists); Reece MacDonald, jr., G/F (21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds); Lukas Bouchard, sr., C/F (14.6 points, 10.7 rebounds); Lucas Ketchum, sr., F (10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds); Jack Joyce, sr., G (8.6 points, 2.6 assists).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: York is looking to win its first state championship since 1991 in head coach Matt Regan’s first season. In 2020, the Wildcats were also undefeated prior to losing the Class A final to Hampden Academy. Caribou, which has won 16 straight games, is in its third state championship game under coach Kyle Corrigan (Owen Corrigan’s uncle). The Vikings won back-to-back Class B titles in 2019 and 2020, Corrigan’s first two seasons. … Expect the crowd in Portland to heavily favor Caribou despite the 300-mile drive. … Both teams desire to play a fast-paced transition game. Caribou averages 74.9 points per game while holding opponents to 48.8 points. York, which beat six Class A South tournament teams, averages 67.5 points while also allowing 48.8. Both teams’ scoring averages have dipped in the postseason. York has averaged 61 points in its three wins; Caribou is at 57.3 following a 41-40 regional final against two-time state champ Orono. York beat Medomak Valley, 50-40, in its regional final. … Caribou runs its offense through 6-foot-5 Robbins, who can set up at the high or low post. Expect York to use a combination of defenders on Robbins in the 6-5 Ketchum, 6-6 Bouchard and top all-around defender 6-foot Joyce. That strategy held Medomak Valley’s Mr. Maine semifinalist, Gabe Lash, to nine points. Belanger has raised his game in the playoffs, averaging 12 points.

