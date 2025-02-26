Related sign up for the Bethel Now newsletter

BETHEL — The risk status for avian flu in Maine was elevated to “high” on Feb. 11.

While the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in several birds in York and Cumberland Counties, the new risk status was issued statewide, by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF). Infected birds in four other New England states were detected as well.

DACF officials are urging commercial and backyard flock owners to maintain strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the highly pathogenic disease.

To reduce the risk of HPAI transmission, bird owners should practice key biosecurity steps:

Limit contact between domestic and wild birds by keeping birds indoors or in fully enclosed outdoor spaces.

Practice strict biosecurity measures, including washing hands before and after handling birds, wearing clean clothing, and sanitizing boots and equipment between coops.

Prevent equipment sharing and disinfect tools and supplies between uses.

Provide clean drinking water from municipal or well sources-avoid surface water that could be contaminated.

Store feed securely to prevent contact with wild birds or rodents.

Minimize farm visits and avoid places where birds congregate.

Monitor flocks for illness and report any unusual signs of disease

Signs of HPAI



• Sudden death with no prior symptoms

• Decreased energy and appetite

• Drop in egg production or misshapen eggs

• Swelling and discoloration of the head, comb, wattles, and legs

• Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, or diarrhea

• Incoordination or neurological symptoms

Report sick or dead birds to the state on their site: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ahw/animal_health/index.shtml

