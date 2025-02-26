Stephen Connolly scored all four goals — all in the third period — to lift third-seeded Gorham to a 4-0 victory over sixth-seeded Greely in a Class B South boys hockey quarterfinal Tuesday night at USM Ice Arena.

Connolly broke a scoreless deadlock with 9:59 remaining. He made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal just over a minute later, then added two more goals in the final two minutes.

The Rams (12-7) next face No. 2 seed Kennebunk/Wells, which advanced with a 2-1 win over No. 7 Brunswick-Freeport.

MESSALONSKEE 7, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Owen Kirk recorded four goals and an assist for the third-seeded Eagles (14-5) in a Class B North quarterfinal win over the sixth-seeded Windjammers (8-11) in Waterville.

Alex Beckwith and Logan Baron each added a goal and two assists. Christian Salvadori also scored and Tatum Doucette had two assists.

Nathan Kirk stopped 14 shots for the shutout. Camden Hills goalie Quinn Hoppin had 34 stops.

CONY 6, BREWER 2: Ben Platt scored the game’s first two goals as Cony/Hall-Dale/Maranacook/Erskine/Madison/Mt. Blue/Richmond/Winthrop (15-4) advanced to the Class B North semifinals, ousting No. 7 Brewer/Skowhegan.

The Cony co-op also got goals from Cooper Clark, Lincoln Dawbin, Jackson Wing and Kyle Lepage. The Rams advance to play third-seeded Messalonskee in the semifinals.

Noah Cannan scored both Brewer goals.

