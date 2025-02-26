Three white roses lay in the snow Tuesday afternoon near the driveway leading to Portland’s homeless shelter. They’d been placed there to honor 37-year-old Justin Mitchell, who was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a car as he walked down the road.

Mitchell grew up in Portland and loved basketball and spending time with his kids. He always did what he could to make people laugh, said his former sister-in-law, Kris Burgess. He was staying at the homeless shelter at the time of his death, according to friends.

“He was always a very happy person. He was funny. I mean, he would do anything to make people laugh. He was so good with his kids,” said Burgess.

She said Mitchell leaves behind a 13-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter, who are taking his death “terribly.”

Pedestrian safety advocates say Mitchell’s death may have been preventable. They have reignited concerns about the safety of the roads near the shelter, where nearly all of the 200-some residents rely on public transportation or walking to get around.

“It’s obviously very dangerous in that area to try to cross or walk. It’s a high-traffic area, and it’s only a matter of time before it happens again,” said Cheryl Harkins, an advocate with the nonprofit Preble Street’s Homeless Voices for Justice.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Shay Dufort, an advocate for the homeless community in Portland, said people who are staying at the shelter have told her they are concerned about safety in the area.

“A lot of people who live at the shelter are concerned that they are going to be next. They are worried if they have to walk to the bus stop, they could be hit by a car,” said Dufort. “It’s not just the homeless population impacted, (it’s) anybody walking around in that area. It could have been anybody.”

Harkins said catching a bus from the shelter requires crossing two busy intersections. She says she has long been concerned that there are not enough streetlights in the area and that the sidewalks are sometimes not cleared quickly after big snowstorms, forcing people to walk in the street.

“A lot of people work, and they have to get out of there at odd hours,” she said. Even though the city does provide a shuttle to the peninsula, Harkins said, there are certain times of day when taking a bus or walking are the only options.

Friends of Mitchell’s said he had been walking in the road Sunday because the sidewalks by the shelter weren’t cleared a week after the city’s latest storm.

City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said the sidewalk near the shelter is on the city’s plow route and was clear as of Tuesday morning. She said the sidewalk was clear Sunday night when Mitchell was killed.

According to a state crash report, Mitchell was walking south on Riverside Street toward Waldron Street when he attempted to cross the road near Waldron Way, where there is no crosswalk. On Tuesday afternoon, the sidewalk on that side of the road was not cleared.

Harkins said she gave a presentation to Greater Portland Council of Governments last year about this issue, but never saw any changes. About a month ago, her colleague Lisa Franklin spoke to GPCOG again, this time advocating for more crosswalks and street lamps and an additional bus stop. None of these changes has been made.

Tom Bell, communications director at GPCOG, wrote in an email that the organization does not have authority over local issues like snow clearing or crosswalk installations.

“We don’t express opinions on matters within the jurisdiction of our member municipalities. These issues are under the jurisdiction of the City of Portland,” Bell wrote.

A NEW PLAN

Tom Doherty, executive director of Milestone Recovery, said that safety concerns near the shelter have been on his radar for a while. Milestone has clients who live at the shelter and their travel to and from appointments is always a concern, he said.

“We have to design these roads as places for human to use.” he said. “That is a high-traffic area out there. It’s where a lot of people are; a lot of people are trying to get back into town for appointments.”

Doherty said he supports a campaign for Portland to adopt a Zero Vision plan, a global road safety strategy to end traffic deaths. Advocates have been pushing for the city to adopt a plan after a series of recent deaths, including an attorney who was killed while walking to work in the Old Port.

“We need to look at each area of the city and there is going to be a customized response to that to make sure we prioritize people rather than cars,” Doherty said.

Andrew Zarro, executive director of the Maine Bicycle Coalition and a former Portland city councilor, said nationwide trends indicate there are higher instances of traffic fatalities in low-income neighborhoods.

“When we talk about street safety we have to talk about equity, because the burden of incidents of traffic violence are actually not shared equally across the city,” Zarro said.

He said that a combination of street design, education and enforcement could make the city safer for pedestrians, and that would include solutions like installing speedbumps and protected bike lanes, enforcing existing speed limits more stringently and installing more public transit.

“This is a preventable crisis and the city has the tools to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Zarro said.

Mayor Mark Dion said the council’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee is considering adopting a Vision Zero plan, but it would need to come before the full council before being implemented. Dion said he’s not sure when that might happen. And, he said, he’s not sure if he would vote to adopt such an initiative.

Dion said he’s not convinced that recent traffic deaths in Portland are all due to infrastructure issues.

“They come back to these pedestrian deaths and say that things aren’t safe, but the conclusions haven’t always been released by the police. Was it a driver error? A pedestrian error?” the mayor said.

‘HE WAS A LIGHT’

Burgess said Mitchell had struggled over the last few years with “demons” but that he was finally getting back on his feet and turning things around. He had recently decided to go back to work, and he’d visited with his kids a few weeks before his death.

She said they were excited after they saw him and couldn’t stop talking about how well he was doing.

“Justin wasn’t his addiction, Justin wasn’t homelessness — Justin was happiness and laughter. I want him to be known for who he was. He was a light,” Burgess said.

