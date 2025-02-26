I spent four years serving in the U.S. Army and 26 years serving in the U.S. Foreign Service. Of those 30 years, I spent more than 20 overseas. I am very aware of public perceptions of the United States abroad. Being aware of those perceptions was my job.

Those perceptions are universally dismal at present, and for good reason. The current administration is damaging America’s credibility as a reliable partner in ways that are impossible to repair. When President Trump calls President Zelenskyy a dictator, when President Trump blames Ukraine for starting a war when it was invaded by Russia, when his advisers talk of “historic economic and investment opportunities” between Russia and the United States, every country that depends upon U.S. security guarantees — and that’s all of Europe, just for starters — must catch their breath.

Abandoning Ukraine isn’t just breaking our word and abandoning one particular country, and abandoning NATO isn’t just breaking our word and abandoning an alliance or even all the member countries of Europe, although it’s all of that. Abandoning democratic Ukraine in favor of the Russian dictatorship is abandoning the ideals and values of the United States itself.

This has been a shameful month to be an American, but it isn’t even about shame, although I’m certainly ashamed.

Most of all, I’m confused. So, just to reorient myself and true my compass, I would like to hear all four members of Maine’s congressional delegation answer one simple question: What does the United States stand for?

William Middleton

Portland

