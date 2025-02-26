I am writing to express my deep concern over the current administration’s reckless disregard for the well-being of both federal workers and the American people at large. The sweeping and indiscriminate cuts to federal agencies, coupled with mass layoffs of dedicated public servants, are not only cruel but also shortsighted. These actions undermine the very institutions that protect our nation’s health, safety and stability.
Beyond these cuts, the administration has shown a disturbing pattern of appointing individuals to key Cabinet positions who lack the necessary qualifications or, worse, actively seek to dismantle the very departments they oversee. This is not governance — it is sabotage. A government should function to serve its people, not hollow itself out to appease ideological whims or political benefactors.
Public service is not expendable. The agencies under attack provide critical functions — ensuring food safety, protecting the environment, overseeing public health and upholding national security. Gutting them for the sake of austerity or political maneuvering puts lives at risk and erodes trust in our institutions.
We must hold this administration accountable for its callous disregard for expertise and human impact. The American people deserve competent leadership that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens, not a government that prioritizes power over people.
Cynthia G. Sortwell, MD
South Portland
