I am writing in response to a comment (since taken down) to an article that appeared on the Press Herald site on Jan. 27. The article was an interview with a young bartender, titled “What a Portland bartender likes best about his job.”

It was a nice change from all of the bleak news of late, and I enjoyed reading about his passionate embrace of his newfound career. When I read the article, the only comment in the comment section was “Who cares?”

I’d like to respond to that by saying “I care.” I’d also like to know what kind of person is capable of leaving such a nasty, hateful and inane comment. I commend the Press Herald for removing it. And I’d also like to suggest that this unkind commenter do some deep reflection about what has made them such a miserable, unhappy human being.

Jim Becker

Portland

